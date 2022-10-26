Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 08:36

Cork’s Penrose Dock announced as only Irish winner at prestigious International Architecture Awards

Frank O’Mahony and Peter O’Donovan of Wilson Architecture with fellow winner Stephen Hodder, past-president of the RIBA, at the International Architecture Awards in Athens. Wilson Architecture has been named as one of the winners at the prestigious International Architecture Awards.

WILSON Architecture has been named as a winner at the prestigious International Architecture Awards hosted by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The leading architecture firm, headquartered in Cork, was recognised in the “Corporate Office Buildings” category for its work on JCD Group’s Penrose Dock Office Scheme in Cork City.

The world’s first and oldest annual global design awards recognise the most significant and inspirational building and urban planning projects around the world and set a global standard for architectural achievement worldwide.

This year, from a shortlist of more than 450 submissions, Wilson Architecture was the only Irish winner, making the achievement even more significant.

The winning projects were honored at a special awards ceremony in Athens, Greece, which was attended by Wilson Architecture.

Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, president/CEO of The Chicago Athenaeum said: “This year’s winning projects show remarkable sensitivity to their surroundings and local cultures, inclusive design, and sustainable solutions. Sustainability, restoration and renovation, and eco-friendly design were paramount to this year’s selection.”

The Wilson Architecture designed the €125m Penrose Dock development which has a form which is based on classical proportions and which uses pilasters, spandrel beams, and glazed panels to achieve timeless elegance in the façade composition, with the adjacent listed Cork Steam Packet Building providing the inspiration for this design approach.

The development embraces its historical urban quayside setting and features a considered design that not only contributes to the architectural quality of its immediate built environment, but also to the wider city centre experience.

Commenting on the significant award win, Frank O’Mahony of Wilson Architecture and lead architect on Penrose Dock said: “It is an honour to be recognised at The International Architecture Awards, an aspiration of architects the world over. Our winning design embraces the historical and urban setting which includes the original Penrose House, and from which we drew our concept for the classically proportioned facades of the new buildings; it is wonderful to see this acknowledged on a global scale.”

The quality of the design has enabled Penrose Dock to attract high-end tenants, resulting in full occupancy of both buildings. The development has achieved Gold LEED Certification, with construction methods and facade materials selected to maximise off-site fabrication and meet the fast-track project schedule while ensuring world-class quality that will stand the test of time.

The multi-award-winning firm has offices in Cork, Dublin, and China. The company works on a range of projects from commercial to residential, and pharmaceutical to education.

For more information on Wilson Architecture visit www.wilsonarchitecture.ie.

