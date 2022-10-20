56% of jobseekers would like to see pets in the workplace

More than half (56%) of people believe that companies that have a pet-friendly policy are more attractive places to work, according to a new study published today by the ISPCA and Mars Petcare.

The study also found that more than one in four (27%) claim that a pet-friendly policy would influence their choice of where to work, while respondents also claimed that having a pet in the office would bring multiple benefits to their work-life including stress relief, better mental health support and to help create a more relaxed and fun atmosphere.

The research conducted by Mars Ireland explored attitudes to pet ownership in Ireland, including pet-friendly establishments, workplaces and facilities for pets in local areas.

The research is part of the Better Cities For Pets programme which helps cities become more pet-friendly so more people can enjoy the benefits of a life with pets. Created by Mars Petcare, the Better Cities For Pets programme includes a guide for cities to introduce pet-friendly infrastructure, an assessment tool, and a city certification programme which celebrates communities that recognise the importance of pets and are making progress toward being more pet-friendly. Over 40 cities worldwide are now certified under the programme.

Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA, said: “The insights from this research are fascinating and shed light on social, economic and health impacts of pet ownership in Ireland. The ISPCA is constantly looking for loving homes to adopt or foster pets that are rescued and rehabilitated by the ISPCA for rehoming, and what this research highlights are the benefits of pet ownership not only to the welfare of the rescued pet but also to the health and well-being of the family.

“This is particularly timely and important in a post-COVID return-to-the-office environment where there may be doubts about adopting a pet.”

While pets may be a frequent feature in restaurants in the UK and across Europe, over half (53%) of respondents felt that there were not enough pet-friendly hospitality locations or businesses in their local area, across Ireland.

Nicola Forde, Corporate Affairs Manager at Mars Ireland, said: “This first-of-its-kind survey, looks closely at all areas of pet ownership in Ireland, and the results show us that pets are becoming increasingly popular and playing a bigger part of daily life in Ireland - and are proving to be an important consideration for people when choosing where to live and work.”

The vast majority of respondents agreed that having a dog increased the amount of exercise they did, with 84% walking their dog at least once a day, and 80% agreeing that they did more exercise because they had a dog. People also found that their dog served as a conversation starter with strangers (79%).

91% of respondents agreed that having a dog had a positive effect on their mood, with just 2% disagreeing.