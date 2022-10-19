Wed, 19 Oct, 2022 - 11:30

Network Ireland West Cork event will help women to network effectively

Network Ireland West Cork president Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing. Picture: Dermot Sullivan

Rory Noonan

TO help inspire women to overcome their natural reticence to put themselves out there in business, and teach them how to network effectively to reach their business goals, Network Ireland West Cork (NIWC) is hosting a free speed networking with networking expert Jean Evans on Thursday, October 27, at 7pm, at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry.

“Whether you’re a career woman looking for the next opportunity or a businesswoman looking for more ideal clients, this is a wonderful opportunity to meet likeminded women, boost your networking confidence and build relationships that can help you move your career and business forward exponentially,” said NIWC President Marie Wiseman of Wiser Marketing.

“You never know who in the room is the key to your next big opportunity, and best of all, it’s free to both members and non-members.”

Renowned networking expert and NetworkMe founder Jean Evans will share unique insights with attendees—even shy introverts like her or those who are simply reluctant to promote themselves—on how to effectively network and grow in confidence both personally and professionally, which in turn helps careers and businesses flourish in a rising tide effect.

Register early to receive pre-event information, including hints and tips on Networking here.

Participants are encouraged to bring a plus one too—such as a family member, friend, or work colleague—to increase potential networking opportunities and support other women.

Refreshments will be provided. New members are always welcome.

For more information email westcorkmembership@networkireland.ie

