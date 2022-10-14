Tom Durcan of the English Market wins Irish Butchers Guild award

TO be named the Best Butcher in Ireland is no mean achievement, but that was the honour bestowed on Tom Durcan, of Durcan Meats in the English Market recently.

He was honoured at the recent Blas na hÉireann awards when he was the recipient of the Irish Butchers Guild award, a huge honour not just for Mr Durcan but all his staff as well. The award means that he is considered the best of the best, an accolade he was both honoured and humbled to receive.

“It was a surprise when I got the award, but one that I was delighted to get,” said Mr Durcan, “to be honoured in this way is really special and it is something that I will always look on with great pride. It is also a testament to all the great staff I have working with me and also to my wife and family. They are a great support to me and I accepted this honour on behalf of all of them, and I would like to put on record my thanks and gratitude to them and also to those that bestowed me with this award.”

Mr Durcan is well-known for his spiced beef with customers from all over the country and abroad in touch with him already as the preparations for Christmas are underway.

At the Blas na hÉireann awards, on top of the Irish Butchers Guild award he added two more golds, to one he has received in previous years. One was for his spiced beef and the second for his Jimmy Churri sauce.

“To win the Irish Butchers Guild award was special, but adding two more golds for our spiced beef and sauce added to what was a great day for us all,” concluded Mr Durcan.

Now in its 15th year, Blas na hÉireann Awards is the biggest competition for quality Irish produce on the island of Ireland. Products from every county in Ireland were entered into the competition to win Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards in a range of food and drink categories as well as key awards such as Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.