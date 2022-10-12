Trigon Hotels and Cope Foundation celebrate national award

A COLLABORATION between a hotel group in Cork and one of the largest disability organisations in Ireland has been chosen as the winner of a 2022 Sustainable Business Impact Awards.

Trigon Hotels won the ‘Partnership with a Charity’ category at the event at the Clayton Hotel for the hotel group’s ongoing work with Cope Foundation and its Ability@Work programme. It was one of 75 projects shortlisted across 14 categories.

The Chambers Ireland awards showcase the best in sustainable development and social responsibility undertaken by companies in Ireland.

The ‘Partnership with a Charity’ category is about engaging in a considered way with the charity and offering support through a variety of collaborative means.

Cope Foundation is Trigon Hotels’ charity of choice for 2021 and 2022. The organisation supports more than 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism across Cork city and county to live a life of their choosing.

One of the most successful elements of the collaboration is the creation of a new sensory garden at Cope Foundation in Montenotte, Cork. Volunteers from both organisations transformed a patch of unused ground into a colourful and calming environment.

It is filled with plants to stimulate the senses as well as fruit and vegetables, grown by students from the charity’s Bonnington Training Centre, which is then used by the chefs in the hotels.

Trigon Hotels is part of Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work programme and has created sustainable employment for six people supported by the charity. The programme provides work preparation training and employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism. It promotes inclusive workplaces by encouraging Cork employers to open their doors and include everyone.

Aaron Mansworth, Managing Director of Trigon Hotels said: “It is a huge achievement to win a Sustainable Business Impact Award and shows what can be achieved by businesses and charities working together.”

Cope Foundation Chief Executive, Seán Abbott added, “It is wonderful to see the partnership between Trigon Hotels and our organisation recognised at a national level.”

Trigon Hotels will host a charity ball in aid of Cope Foundation and Ability@Work at the Cork International Hotel on Friday, October 21. Tickets for the gala are on sale now at the Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel.