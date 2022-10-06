Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 12:05

Cork firms win at Ireland’s Best Managed Companies awards

Paul Cogan, Chief Financial Officer, Wisetek and Anya Cummins, Partner, Deloitte as Wisetek were awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at the 14th annual awards programme, led by Deloitte. Picture: Jason Clarke

Rory Noonan

FIFTEEN Cork companies have been awarded Ireland’s Best Managed Companies accolade at the 14th annual awards programme, led by Deloitte in association with Bank of Ireland.

This year, Deloitte recognised 136 indigenous companies at the awards representing 25 of the 32 counties across Ireland. This is the first year where the awards programme returned as an in-person event following the pandemic and culminated with a gala awards ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

The network of companies has a combined turnover of €13.9 billion providing more than 51,000 jobs across Ireland across a range of sectors – from retail and hospitality to manufacturing and construction.

The companies received recognition following a detailed judging process that evaluates the entire management team and business strategy in some of Ireland’s top privately owned businesses, looking beyond financial performance at areas such as a company’s environmental, social & governance standards, strategic planning and talent strategy.

Amongst the winning companies, this year was Wisetek. The company achieved platinum standard having won for the seventh consecutive year.

In addition to the Best Managed Company Award, there are a number of special categories with the Family Business Award going to Cork-based infrastructure specialist EPS Group.

The group employs more than 570 people and provides sustainable water and wastewater solutions to its customers in the Irish and Northern Irish water industry. EPS Group’s main aim is to become an ethical business and a rewarding place to work.

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland’s Best Managed Companies Awards Programme at Deloitte said: “Year-on-year we’re impressed by the businesses that qualify and requalify for our Best Managed Companies Awards and in another uncertain year, the entries continued to raise the bar.

“Despite the challenges these businesses faced, the management teams of the winning companies have embraced new opportunities for innovation and growth, offering best-in-class products and services to their customers and retaining their competitive advantage in a world that is ever-changing.”

The Cork requalifying winners are Crest Solutions; PFH Technology Group; EPS Group; Mainline Group; Johnson and Perrott Limited; TVM; Morgan McKinley; Cavanaghs of Charleville; Barry and Fitzwilliam; Herlihy Supermarket Group Ltd.; Tour America; Musgrave Group; Clonakilty Food Co. and IITC.

