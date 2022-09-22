VBC to host Business Expo at Imperial Hotel on Tuesday, September 27

THE Virtual Business Collaboration (VBC) Network are delighted to announce its first-ever Live Business Expo + Networking Summit on Tuesday, September 27. on at the Imperial Hotel, from 1pm to 5pm.

According to founder Paul Murphy: “We have a fantastic line up of our very own group members presenting at the event, as well as keynote speakers Gareth O’Callaghan and John Mullins. Take the opportunity to speak with our exhibitors who are always looking to make new business connections and collaborations over tea coffee and a snack All proceeds from the event will be donated to The Crann Centre and the brilliant work that they do. All the exhibitors have agreed to make a donation to The Crann Centre.

“The VBC members are both proud and honoured to have the Crann centre as our chosen Charity, our values entail maximising the creation of opportunities, partnerships and sharing our experiences for the benefit of others. Values we feel are also reflected in the amazing work that The Crann Centre does. The group are committed to assisting the Crann centre, a commitment also echoed by our sponsors and especially our keynote speakers Gareth O’Callaghan and John Mullins.” The Crann Centre create personalised solutions for people living with neuro-physical disabilities. At their purpose-built and fully accessible facility, they help you and your family flourish.

“We are also delighted to have the support of Patrice Barrett Butler (Fifo Capital Ireland Ltd), GroForth, Morgan McKinley and Target Integration who will be sponsoring the event. Spread the news and we look forward to seeing you,” concluded Mr Murphy.

For more information or to book your ticket (just €10 +booking fee) visit https://lnkd.in/ent8h89d

See https://vbc.ie/ for more.