Deadline approaching for Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship applications

APPLICATIONS for the 2023 Bord Bia Talent Academy Marketing Fellowship are open until September 25, as 20 fully funded Masters programmes are on offer for Ireland’s future food and drink industry leaders.

The Marketing Fellowship includes a fully funded Masters qualification, as well as extensive overseas experience in the areas of sales, brand and digital marketing, consumer insights, sustainability and leadership. Successful applicants will complete a Masters degree in International Marketing Practice with lecturers from UCD Smurfit as well as Harvard, IMD, and NYU Stern. On placement, fellows will work for two or three of Bord Bia’s Irish food, drink, and horticulture clients abroad.

Bord Bia Fellows receive a monthly bursary to support them as they live and work abroad for an 18-month placement in cities including New York, London, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Madrid, Milan, Dusseldorf, Dubai, Shanghai, Singapore and Tokyo.

The Marketing Fellowship runs in partnership with the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School and is intended for graduates with 2-3 years of work experience.

Applications for the 2023 Marketing Fellowship applications close on Sunday, September 25, and can be made at: https://www.smurfitschool.ie/executivedevelopment/programmesforindividuals/mscinternationalmarketingpractice/

Cork-based Steven Gallagher joined the Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship in 2022 and has supported Irish food and drink businesses in the German market.

Speaking about his experience of the programme, he said: “Some of the stand-out opportunities I encountered during the Fellowship programme were visiting international trade shows such as ANUGA in Cologne, exhibiting at the world’s largest trade fair for organic food and agriculture BioFach in Nuremberg, and Prowein in the UK where I got to represent Irish food and drink companies trying to enter new international markets.

“The most enjoyable aspect of the Bord Bia Marketing Fellowship for me has been the people I have met within Bord Bia. From fellows and graduates to extremely knowledgeable industry leaders in the Irish food and drink sector.

“The programme has been highly valuable for me, and I’d highly recommend it for anyone else looking to work in the global food and drink sector because it connects you with companies from different industries and offers excellent employment and development opportunities within this exciting sector.”

According to Michael Murphy, Organisation and Industry Talent Director, Bord Bia, the potential opportunities for graduates in the industry are immense.

“Last year Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture exports reached a record €13.5 billion. Bord Bia is actively seeking to recruit and retain top-class talent for this dynamic and growing sector, with the Talent Academy acting as an incubator for individuals seeking to supercharge their careers.

“More than 80% of the alumni of the Marketing Fellowship, for example, are retained in relevant food industry roles upon graduating from the 18-month programme, reflecting the demand and opportunities that exist for employment at home and abroad.”

Speaking about the programme, Conor Heavey, UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, said: “The Bord Bia Talent Academy programmes at UCD Smurfit Executive Development are a unique career development opportunity. The programmes combine in-class learning from the world’s leading food business experts with overseas food business experience. Action learning assignments are blended with academic and business education and training modules. Participants benefit from the strong emphasis on professional and career development. Most are now in excellent roles in the Irish food sector.”