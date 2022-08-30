Cadbury helps Charleville AFC kick off grassroots women’s soccer season

CADBURY have unveiled a brand-new initiative, ‘The Game is On’, to help support Irish women’s grassroots soccer with the help of Arsenal legend Ian Wright and former Republic of Ireland women’s national team captain, Emma Byrne.

As the grassroots season gets underway, Cadbury have teamed up with 10 clubs nationwide, including Cork’s Charleville AFC, to help them promote their club on a local level with the creation of uniquely designed posters.

Cadbury have created the ‘The Game is On’ initiative to ensure grassroots women’s teams get the visibility they deserve, with the aim of driving more interest in their clubs – whether that be more members, more supporters watching matches or recruiting volunteers, all essential elements to ensure that the grassroots women’s game continues to develop. Cadbury hope that these posters spur all those considering getting involved in their local club.

Each of the 11 posters developed have been created in conjunction with some of Ireland’s best female illustrators and designers.

This includes Cork-based illustrator, Cathy Hogan, who created a poster for Leixlip United in Co. Kildare.

Illustrator Alice Kearney who created the poster for Charleville AFC, at the launch at Temple Bar Gallery & Studios in Dublin, of Cadbury’s initiative to help support Irish women’s grassroots soccer. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Along with Cadbury showcasing the clubs on dedicated advertising space such as billboards and digital screens, Cadbury are also donating the posters to clubs to use in a variety of ways including their social media channels, digital newsletters and physical posters, which will help them drive further interest in their club.

Speaking about their club’s involvement, Kevin Buckley, chairperson of Charleville AFC, said: “Charleville AFC Ladies were delighted to be invited to take part in the Cadbury ‘The Game Is On’ initiative.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to be part of such an important message to all grassroots women’s teams across the country and we can’t wait to see the advertising in our local community. We are very proud to be playing our part to promote women’s football in Ireland.”

Cork-based illustrator, Cathy Hogan, who was appointed by Cadbury to design one of the 11 unique posters for the national campaign, said: “I am so proud to be a part of this incredible campaign - highlighting the talent and skill of women’s grassroots players, along with encouraging the public to show their support.”

The launch of the ‘The Game is On’ comes with the evolution of Cadbury’s in-store promotion ‘Become a Supporter and a Half’ which is live in stores nationwide right now.

There are a range of money-can’t buy prizes available for grassroots women’s teams including; a coaching masterclass with the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team senior coaching team, attending a Women’s National Team training session followed by a meet and greet, a special Tour of the FAI HQ followed by private training session with FAI coaches, and finally, a meet and greet with Captain and Cadbury ambassador Katie McCabe.

To help Cadbury donate a range of money-can’t-buy prizes to grassroots clubs, consumers can go in-store and purchase a Cadbury product to show their support.

For more information see https://womensfootball.cadbury.ie.

Both Cadbury initiatives continue to address barriers to participation for grassroots players across the country with research showing that visibility continues to be one of the greatest obstacles in preventing women from participating and engaging with women’s football.

Managing Director of Mondelez Ireland, Eoin Kellett, said: “In 2022 it has been fantastic to see the Irish women’s national team getting the visibility and support they deserve.

“Through ‘The Game is On’ and our in-store activity we hope that the Irish public joins us in supporting their local clubs and teams. Whether it is going in-store to become a supporter and a half or popping by a match to show your support to the local women’s team, you will be helping us raise the profile of grassroots women’s football.”

For more information on the money-can’t-buy prizes for your club go to womensfootball.cadbury.ie. Terms and conditions apply.