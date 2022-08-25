Trigon Hotel Group named ‘Great Place to Work’

TRIGON Hotel Group, which includes the Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel, are proud to be certified by ‘Great Place To Work’, which is accredited through confidential team member feedback.

This is the first time the hotel group has applied to gain accreditation as a Great Place To Work.

More than 7,000 organisations are surveyed each year by Great Place To Work, where companies who meet the threshold will then be in consideration for a range of recognition opportunities.

More than 140 team members from the Trigon Hotel Group completed a Trust Index Employee Experience Survey that measures the extent to which team members consider their workplace as a ‘great place to work’.

Trigon Hotels are committed to creating a positive work environment and great workplace culture for its team members.

To be certified as a Great Place To Work is a reflection of how the hotel group values their team, while also increasing the appeal to work within the hospitality industry.

Trigon Hotel Group understands the importance of supporting their team members through their careers, and outside of the workplace in order to achieve a healthy work/life balance.

Part of the training and guidance they offer includes a series of annual talks in their DataBites sessions from inspirational and motivational speakers from all around the world, which is open to all team members.

This included Pendulum Summit speaker Marie Gleeson and two-time TED talk speaker, Deiric McCann.

Trigon Hotels also launched its new TMDP programme which includes mentorship sessions with the executive team and supports learning and development at all levels through its ‘Aspire Program’.

Team appreciation days also do not go amiss with the Trigon Hotel Group.

They hold their own annual team awards, a long service award to celebrate the hard work and dedication of their team members, and even their very own ‘Trigon Celebrates Days’ where team members relax and enjoy a treat from the hotel.

The Trigon team goes above and beyond for their team, which is recognised by the Great Place to Work accreditation.

CSR is also very important to the team members at Trigon Hotels, this year Managing Director Aaron Mansworth gave each team member a one paid charity day, encouraging all team members to give time to their charity of choice Cope Foundation, or to one close to their hearts.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth, said: “Our people are our greatest assets, our work is never done when it comes to creating a workplace that enables our people to do their best work in an environment that supports them.

“We are delighted in being recognised as a Great Place to Work, it required a lot of effort and collaboration from our team, the results from the survey have given us very clear direction on where we excel as employers and where we can improve going forward”.

Kathleen Linehan, Trigon Hotels’ Strategic Director of HR said: “We are firm believers in annual employee surveys and have seen that follow up on surveys have made a very positive impact on engagement and business performance.

“Our people strategy links directly with our business strategy, the Great Place to Work survey has reinforced our place within the company and has provided key drivers for us going forward.

“I am delighted to celebrate this certification with them.

“The hard work and dedication from all of the teams at Cork International Hotel and the Metropole Hotel has paid off impressively, as all at the Trigon Group look forward to continuing their journey with their valued team members.”