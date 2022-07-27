Organic exporters targeting export growth at trade fair

Bord Bia is supporting Irish organic food and drink producers to target new business opportunities at BIOFACH, the world’s leading trade fair for organic produce, taking place in Nuremberg, Germany.

Seven Irish exporters of organic seafood, dairy, and meat are exhibiting on the Origin Green Ireland stand, taking place on the first day of a Government-led organic trade mission to Germany.

Speaking on the opening day of BIOFACH, Bord Bia interim Chief Executive, Michael Murphy said: “The strong Irish presence at this flagship organic event is valuable in building awareness of Ireland’s growing organic sector among key trade buyers.

“Ahead of BIOFACH, Bord Bia’s German office has been targeting buyers through trade media and direct marketing to highlight the strong sustainability credentials of organic suppliers from Ireland and ensure that Irish suppliers are top-of-mind for prospective buyers attending the show.

“To support the long-term development of the Irish organic sector, Bord Bia will use this trade mission and our presence at BIOFACH, to deepen commercial relationships and increase our understanding of the organic market in Germany. A series of meetings with leading German organic retailers and food manufacturers will take place today to further grow the market for Irish organic exports.”

BIOFACH attracts buyers from more than 130 countries, with more than 50,000 visitors expected over the three days. The Origin Green Ireland pavilion was officially opened by the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, during a tour to meet the Irish exhibitors.

Minister Pippa Hackett commented: “Right now is a pivotal time for the organic sector in Ireland. As we continue to grow organic output in Ireland, it is vital that we increase the market opportunities for organic Irish produce at home and abroad.

“Deepening trade relationships and increasing market understanding through this trade mission is essential in this regard.

“Along with my departmental colleagues and Bord Bia, we have back-to-back engagements with senior personnel across German government and industry to ensure we can maximise the benefits of attendance at BIOFACH.”

Currently, Ireland’s organically farmed area is approximately 2% of our total agricultural area. Under the Programme for Government, the aim is to increase organic farmland to 7.5% by 2027.

Bord Bia is on track to deliver several projects in the autumn to best support this future growth in Irish organic production. These include a project to quantify the volume of Irish organic produce available for both the domestic retail sector and for export, within each category.

This insight will enable Bord Bia to plan targeted lead generation and promotional activities in 2023.