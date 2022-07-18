MACE retailers and customers hit the bikes to raise €100,000 for Down Syndrome Ireland

MACE retailers across Ireland are inviting customers and staff to donate between 15 minutes and one hour of their time to cycle on static bikes and raise much-needed funds for Down Syndrome Ireland, MACE’s official charity partner.

Together, MACE and Down Syndrome Ireland have a fundraising target of €100,000 for the summer period and will be hosting a number of Tour de MACE static cycling events across the country to support the fundraising drive.

MACE Sales Director Peter Dwan and Down Syndrome Ireland CEO, Barry Sheridan, recently visited a MACE store to take part in the store’s Tour de MACE static cycling event, marking one of the first events of this year’s cycling campaign.

Since adopting Down Syndrome Ireland as MACE’s official charity partner in 2017, MACE Retailers have engaged in a number of initiatives designed to raise awareness and funds for the worthy charity and have raised nearly €250,000 in that time. All funds raised go towards supporting Down Syndrome Ireland’s 10-week online education course, ‘Ability Online’, which provides support to adults aged 29+ with Down syndrome who are struggling with isolation and job losses, combining online tasks and group discussions.

Barry Sheridan, Down Syndrome Ireland CEO, was delighted to take part in the static cycle, saying: “Each Tour de MACE event helps make a real and lasting difference to people with Down syndrome and their families throughout Ireland. We are thrilled with the enthusiasm being shown in helping raise funds for our charity.”

Commenting, MACE Sales Director Pater Dwan said he was delighted with the efforts of the MACE Retailers who are hosting the events throughout the summer months: “We are very proud of all the MACE Retailers. The Tour de MACE events are great for the charity, the store, and the local communities they serve. These events are a fabulous initiative and a fun and healthy way to raise funds for a very worthy cause; all the more important now with fundraising under increased pressure in the current environment.”

For more information on the various Tour de MACE events, please visit www.mace.ie.