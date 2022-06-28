Hanley celebrate 30 years in business

THE management and staff of Hanley were delighted to come together recently at the Clayton Cork city hotel to enjoy a fun night out and to celebrate 30 years in business this year.

Speaking about the celebrations, Aidan O’Mahony, MD, said: “From our set up in 1992, where we entered the market and became the first Irish company to achieve ISO 9001 accreditation for the provision of calibration services to where we are today, it has been an amazing journey.

“As a key supplier today of calibration, validation and technical resources to the Pharma, Bio pharma and Medical device Lifescience sectors, we are extremely proud of all our employees for making Hanley into the energetic, thriving and successful company it is today.

“A major part of this success has been due to our engagement over many years with the Solas based apprenticeship programme, which cannot be under estimated and has provided some brilliant people, often going on to become inspirational leaders within our company. Also critical to our success has been our engagement and relationship with many of the colleges where we have been lucky enough to attract brilliant graduates, who again have helped our company grow.

All smiles from a small group of the current apprentices who are serving with Hanley at the celebrations.

“We currently have more than 200 people which is increasing and represents a doubling of employees over the last few years. Our goal is to continue this growth and to provide more opportunities and career progression for our current and future employees.

“To drive this growth, we have started a program of diversification, i.e. in providing new technical job roles, engaging with new customers and gaining a foothold in new territories outside of Ireland.

“To enable and continue this momentum, we are currently hiring for many roles and always looking for new talent, so do please visit our website/call us anytime to speak with our Talent Acquisition team to see what we can offer you. ( www.hanleycalibration.com) “Finally, a big thanks to all our fantastic employees who have made all of this happen and to whom we are indebted and truly grateful,” concluded Mr O’Mahony.