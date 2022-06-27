Cork firm Green Rebel hoping to help Pat sail around the world

GREEN Rebel will be the main sponsor for sailor Pat Lawless as he attempts to become the first Irish person to sail around the world non-stop as part of the Golden Globe Race.

Around 6,000 people have climbed Everest while 556 people have been to space, but only 100 people have ever sailed solo nonstop around the world via the five great capes.

The Golden Globe Race 2022 will begin on September 4 when 35 sailors depart Les Sables-d’Olonne and aim to sail solo, non-stop around the world, via the five Great Capes and return to Les Sables-d’Olonne. The sponsorship agreement will see Pat’s boat named, Green Rebel.

Pat Lawless, a carpenter and former fisherman from Kerry will be the only Irish competitor in the race. He is 66 years of age and has been sailing all his life and is following in the footsteps of his late father (Pat Lawless Snr) who sailed around the world at the age of 70. Pat will also be raising money for Parkinson’s Association of Ireland as part of the race.

Pat said: “This race is a part of sailing history and I cannot wait to get started. There have been 11 solo non-stop sailing races around the world. The first original Golden Globe Race was won by Sir Robert Knox-Johnson, an Englishman. All the other 10 races were won by the French.

“We need to get Ireland on this list. I am delighted that Green Rebel has decided to join me as the main corporate sponsor for this race. While I’m in it to win it, this race is all about survival and arrival and I believe I have the right boat and a better chance of finishing this race than most. I am delighted to have an ambitious, indigenous Irish company like Green Rebel behind me, and I hope I can make them proud.”

CEO of Green Rebel, Kieran Ivers said: “This is a fantastic moment for Ireland as Pat sets out on his adventures. Something like this takes bravery, skill and determination and we are thrilled that Green Rebel can support him as he sets off on the Golden Globe Race. .”

Green Rebel was founded by environmental advocate and entrepreneur, Pearse Flynn, to provide an Irish based, complete offshore survey service and to support offshore wind energy projects, and also to help Ireland achieve its climate objectives. It is based in Cork at Penrose Dock.