Teamwork celebrates International Women in Engineering Day

NOW in its ninth year, today marks International Women in Engineering Day (INWED). If you have yet to hear of INWED, the occasion recognises women’s achievements in the traditionally male-dominated field of engineering.

According to INWED’s June 2021 stats, women are still majorly underrepresented in the field, with only 16.5% of engineers being women.

And in Ireland in particular, a 2018 report from the Central Statistics Office, shows women still only make up 25% of Irish citizens working in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

Clearly, there is still work to be done. INWED, not only celebrates women in engineering but it is also used to encourage the next generation to take up careers in the exciting and rewarding world of STEM too. The end goal? Equal representation of folks working in all STEM roles.

Cork-based, global SaaS company Teamwork, is leading the charge. With its 350-plus person team, Teamwork is committed to doing its part to encourage women to participate in STEM careers, and support female talent already working in the industry at Teamwork or anywhere in the world.

One of Teamwork’s proudest achievements is its commitment to inspiring the STEM superstars of tomorrow.

“Not only do we see the value in doing our part to support and encourage women in STEM today, but with Dan and I as fathers with young daughters ourselves, we also wanted to play a part in doing the same for the next generation, which is why we are proud sponsors of iWish,” said CEO and co-founder of Teamwork, Peter Coppinger, along with Daniel Mackey, CTO, and fellow co-founder.

iWish is a volunteer-led community committed to showcasing the power of STEM to teenage girls. The organisation runs outreach activities, events, internships, mentorship programs, and more and is an incredible resource for anyone looking for more information and support for young women considering making moves in the industry.

Reflecting on equal representation in STEM roles today to create a better tomorrow for future women in STEM, Teamwork, Chief People Officer, Jeni Brown agrees, that there’s certainly more to be done.

“While there’s still a long way to go on the journey industry-wide, we are committed to supporting and hiring female talent globally and continue to see the strength in building diverse and inclusive teams. It’s also important to note that STEM itself is quite diverse, and there are many roles available, not just coding,” says Ms Brown.

And for any young woman considering a career in engineering or anyone looking to make a career change, Teamwork Software Engineering Manager, Diane Crawford adds: “There’s really something for everyone. If you like problem-solving and challenging yourself, in the constantly changing world of technology, you never stop learning; every day is different.”

“If you’d like to get into the field, believe in yourself and go for it! You never know where a career in STEM could lead you.”