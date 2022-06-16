Treat your dad or father figure to lunch for his special day next Sunday

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 09:04

THE Metropole Hotel has introduced a special Father’s Day lunch to celebrate the day devoted to dads and father figures.

Diners will be treated to a three-course sit-down meal in the newly refurbished Riverview Restaurant.

As an added treat, every dad will be given a free drink of their choice on arrival. They will also go home with a pair of brightly coloured, Cork-themed socks from the Irish company Sock Co-Op.

The Father’s Day Sunday Lunch is available this Sunday, June 19, from 1pm to 4pm.

Sunday lunch is also available in the Met Bar.

General Manager of the Metropole Hotel is Roger Russell, said: “Father’s Day is a worldwide celebration and is marked in 48 countries around the world.

“We’re putting on a special menu for all the Dads and Father figures this Sunday in our Riverview Restaurant which has great views of the River Lee.

“We have two roast dinners to choose from as well as ‘the Father of all burgers’ which is sure to be a big hit.

“There is a fantastic selection of local, national, and international craft beers too. We also know it wouldn’t be Father’s Day without the gift of socks which is why we have a pair of Cork-themed socks for all the dads on Sunday.”

To make a reservation visit https://www.themetropolehotel.ie/make-a-reservation/ or call 021 4643700.

