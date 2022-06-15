PepsiCo champions STEM to show career opportunities

PEPSICO Ireland run a variety of STEM initiatives for children of all ages. They recently extended their Kids Science & Technology programme to open the doors of STEM disciplines to secondary students of different abilities.

The team behind the initiative believes that: “With the support and nurturing of interest from a young age, children with different abilities may be inspired to pursue a STEM career free from unconscious bias.”

Building on PepsiCo’s strong relationship with an array of community organisations, the team involved in the Step Into STEM program approached the Cope Foundation to explore the possibility of working with Scoil Bernadette, a school for children with mild general learning disabilities, to adapt its Kids Science Program for the school.

A spokesperson said: “By bringing this program to students we hope it will help them see the possibilities of a future in STEM.

“The key ingredients in the program are fun and excitement, both evident as these students began to work on experiments each week.

“The PepsiCo team put together an exciting four-week programme for the students which involved them building their own beverage and labeling bottles, building their own filters, and a sensory profile session.

“The enthusiasm of the students in using science to be creative, collaborative, and having fun while learning about these experiments was remarkable.

“PepsiCo hopes to grow this program as it has done with its other STEM programs over the last number of years.”