Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 16:39

Cork apprentice wins ESB Networks Apprentice Network Technician of the Year 2022

Tomás Crowley is presented with the Shane Conlon Perpetual Award by Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director of ESB Networks.

Rory Noonan

TOMÁS Crowley from Ovens has been named the ESB Networks Apprentice Network Technician of the Year 2022.

Tomás was awarded the Shane Conlon Perpetual Award by Nicholas Tarrant, Managing Director of ESB Networks, following a high-pressure competition at ESB Networks’ Training Centre in Portlaoise.

“As ESB Networks continues to deliver sustainable and reliable networks for Ireland, technical skills such as those assessed in the competition are critical,” said Mr Tarrant.

“We commend the other finalists, Nicole O’Flaherty, (Co Meath); Cathal Ryan, (Co Waterford), and Colm O’Donnell, (Co Galway), for their exceptional skill levels.

“The ESB Networks Apprenticeship Programme connects our apprentices to a career with a difference.

“We congratulate Tomás and those who supported and helped him to date in his career, on achieving this award.”

