Springboard Communications shortlisted for Agency of Year award

SPRINGBOARD Communications has been shortlisted for the PRCA Agency of the Year Award at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations.

Hosted by the PRCA (Ireland) and PRII, the annual awards celebrate the very best of Irish public relations and communications work over the previous 12 months. Springboard Communications was shortlisted for the prestigious PRCA Agency of the Year Award for its work in the past year with clients across the technology, tourism, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Speaking on the announcement, Springboard Communications Managing Director Susie Horgan said: “We are exceptionally proud to be shortlisted for the top agency award.

“This proves that our focus on strategic-long term partnerships with Irish and international clients is working well. We are very grateful to work with a diverse portfolio of fantastic clients. Celebrating 10 years of Springboard Communications in 2022 is a huge milestone for the agency, as we expand both our expert in-house team and our specialised communications offerings.

“Being shortlisted for this award is a fantastic acknowledgment of the hard work and creativity on which we pride ourselves.” Springboard Communications has been nominated for the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations on several occasions, winning the Best Public Sector Campaign for the launch of the Waterford Greenway in 2018. In 2021, Susie was awarded the title of Fellow of the PRII.

The shortlisting comes at a time of significant growth for the company, which rebranded a year and a half ago and launched its six new distinct core service offerings - The Strategy Hub, The Newsroom, The Content Studio, The Internal Wire, The Reporting Lab, and The Leadership Centre. In the past five months, three new senior roles have been announced — Sandy Boundy as Director of Strategy and Insight; Cathy Riordan as Senior Client Director, and Ciara Flaherty as Client Director.

The positions strengthen Springboard Communications’ expanding service offering, as the agency continues to address clients’ immediate business priorities, from driving sustainability to connecting increasingly remote teams through strategic internal communications.

The 2022 winners of the Awards for Excellence in PR Awards will be announced at a gala luncheon and awards ceremony at the Mansion House on Friday, June 24.