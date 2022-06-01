The River Lee celebrates a summer of ‘The Sweet Life’

THE River Lee Hotel is delighted to announce that its iconic terrace at The River Club has been transformed into an idyllic Mediterranean haven just in time for the summer months.

‘Dolce Vita at The River Club’ is the new installation on the riverside terrace at The River Lee, in partnership with Fox Flowers. A love letter to the Italian attitude of pursuing the good life, or a ‘sweet’ life — la dolce vita — the terrace is now framed by an abundance of lush florals and greenery, reminiscent of the vibrant groves and hideaways along that most gorgeous and glamorous of Italian settings, the Amalfi coast.

With a wealth of cascading bougainvillaea, romantic olive trees, green foliage and pops of whimsical wildflowers, Dolce Vita at The River Club promises to encapsulate the quintessential Italian summer experience for guests, right in the centre of Cork city. Fragrant herbs provide an aromatic backdrop and the vibrant colours of the flowers and plants reflect the distinct shades and palette of the Italian coast.

Taking pleasure in every aspect of life — good food and drink, getting together with family and friends, surrounding yourself with beautiful things — are all essential elements of la dolce vita, gathered together on one stylish veranda overlooking the steady flow of the Lee.

The team at The River Club have also created six new summer cocktails exclusive to Dolce Vita at The River Club, designed to bring a flavour of Italy to the heart of Cork, using Italian phrases that summon up the spirit of la dolce vita. Dolce far Niente (The Sweetness of Doing Nothing) is based on the Florentine favourite the Negroni, Ad Maiora Semper (Towards Greater Things) pays homage to the classic Hugo Spritz, Sogni d’Oro (Sweet Dreams) is reminiscent of both an Amaretto and Maraschino Sour, Tempo al tempo (All in Good Time) is based on a Limoncello Collins, In Vino Veritas (In Wine There is Truth) is a low-alcohol cocktail made with refreshing non-alcoholic sparkling wine, and the alcohol-free Vivere La Vita Migliore (Living One’s Best Life) is a twist on the perpetually popular Aperol Spritz. Dolce Vita at The River Club is open seven days a week from midday until late. Bookings can be made on theriverclubcork.ie or at 021 493 7772.