National Digital Awards honour excellence in digital enterprise

THE National Digital Awards event in Dublin brought together the winners and runners-up across the 20 categories in the series.

TV personality Marietta Doran served as the Master of Ceremonies for the much-coveted event.

As the ceremony progressed, guests were addressed by the event’s keynote speaker, and “Digital Advocate of the Year”, Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD, who commended the extraordinary efforts of businesses throughout the country in facing the considerable challenges of the past two years. The recipient of the “Women in Digital” award and recently appointed chairperson of Digital Business Ireland, Ashley McDonnell also spoke at the Luncheon, as did the Head of Business Banking at Permanent TSB, Mags Brennan.

The event marked the first in an ambitious programme of events laid out by Digital Business Ireland for the year ahead, the pinnacle of which will be the Digital Summit, to take place in the RDS on September 14. The representative body is set to turbocharge its in-person activities over the next number of months, as it aims to offer a range of networking opportunities to its 8,000-strong membership.

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD said: “I am committed to supporting the Irish SME community with their continued digital transformation agenda, in order to help them enhance their customer experiences.”

Secretary-General of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins said: “It was wonderful to formally recognise the extraordinary achievements of so many businesses, organisations, and entrepreneurs at our National Digital Awards celebratory Luncheon. After what has been an exceptionally challenging two years for businesses across Ireland, it was only right that we took the opportunity to honour our winners and runners-up at Digital Business Ireland’s first in-person event since early 2020”.

Among the award winners were: the Ludgate Hub, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Harvey Norman, Currys and EZ Living,