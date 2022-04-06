Ulster Bank withdrawal progresses with changes to branch services

ULSTER Bank is making a number of changes to its branch services so that colleagues can give more time to support customers to Choose a new provider and Move and Close their existing current and/ or deposit account(s) with Ulster Bank.

It comes ahead of plans to begin writing to current and deposit account customers in the coming weeks on a phased, rolling basis, to give them six months’ notice to Choose-Move-Close. In a further step in its phased withdrawal, Ulster Bank is also announcing that from June 10, it will close to new mortgage applications from existing customers and from April 29, will no longer offer approval in principle for existing customers.

Changes to Branch Services to support customers to Choose-Move-Close Over the coming months, Ulster Bank will make some changes to counter opening times and available services so that our colleagues can concentrate on supporting customers to Choose-Move-Close.

From July 1 they will close counters in all branches from 1pm with counter colleagues remaining in the open branch to concentrate on face-to face Choose-Move-Close assistance for customers, opening hours will remain the same.

They will cease counter Foreign Exchange services (i.e., no longer offer foreign exchange cash and FX drafts, but customers can still lodge foreign cheques).

They will no longer offer nightsafe services.

From June 10 Ulster Bank will close to new mortgage applications from existing customers and from April 29, will no longer offer approval in principle for existing customers.

There is no change to new product availability for existing business customers.

Choose-Move-Close letters and emails programme will involve writing to Ulster Bank current and deposit account customers (personal and business).

These letters/emails will be issued in tranches, beginning in the coming weeks, to help to facilitate orderly account switching and new account opening across the industry and to avoid a single closure date for customers and the industry.

Customers are not obliged to take any action until they hear from Ulster Bank and whilst customers don’t need to come into an Ulster Bank branch, our branches will remain open throughout this process to ensure customers can come directly to us for face-to-face help and support.

If customers need additional support, are in financial difficulty or in a vulnerable situation, please call Ulster Bank on 1800 656 001.