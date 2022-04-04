90% of businesses are behind on digital transformation journey

ACTIONPOINT, one of Ireland’s leading digital transformation services firm and a member of the Viatel Group, has revealed data from the second half of last year to highlight where Irish businesses currently are with implementing their digital strategy.

In February 2022, the Irish Government launched Harnessing Digital - The Digital Ireland Framework. In their report, ambitious targets were set out for the digitalisation of Irish businesses including the goal to have 90% of SMEs at basic digital intensity by 2030 and 75% enterprise take-up in cloud, AI, and Big Data.

ActionPoint’s H2 2021 Digital Transformation Index Report which surveyed 248 respondents across a mix of small, mid-size and large Irish companies across 18 industries found that only 10% of Irish businesses are currently digitally ‘strategic’ or ‘optimised’ when it comes to digital maturity meaning that they have a digital-led business strategy and are at the peak of their digital transformation journey.

The report found that there still remains a high level of Irish businesses far from this point of digital maturity, with 37% of Irish businesses defined as digitally ‘reactive’, identified as having somewhat clear IT priorities and being reactive to their IT needs rather than taking a proactive approach, which is needed in a fast-changing environment. There are fears that such companies can be left behind compared to competitors who are proactively looking at ways to strengthen their digital presence and ensure both customers and employees have a meaningful experience.

Digital transformation & employee experience Employee Experience (EX) covers a broad field that is influenced by culture, physical workspace, and of course, technology. Technology is now the epicentre of the majority of businesses and EX technological solutions such as software, learning tools, and user experience and design elements impact how employees view you and your workplace.

Considering the current recruitment market, it may come as a surprise that only 15% of organisations are investing in EX technology solutions. It’s crucial that businesses ask themselves why EX is not a bigger motivator for technology investment as it is fast becoming a key metric to a company being considered an attractive, progressive place to work.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in a shift to a remote or hybrid model of work, only 51% of respondents are effectively using ‘Collaboration & Communication Platforms’ in their business which empower employees to communicate seamlessly while working together on projects online.

77% of organisations say that productivity and efficiency are the reasons behind adopting new technologies while 23% consider sustainability.

On the topic of data and analytics, there were mixed results when it came to organisations using analytics to understand customers with 41% of respondents noting that they “had used analytics to better understand the customer” with a third of respondents saying they were unsure if it assisted them.

Respondents to ActionPoint’s survey included c-level executives, board members, company directors, and business owners from right across the country.