Prestigious awards for The Kingsley Hotel and Fota Island Resort

THE Kingsley has been awarded two top industry awards at the prestigious Hotel and Catering Review Gold Medal Awards which took place at Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny.

The Kingsley beat off stiff competition to win the prestigious accolade of being named Ireland’s Best 4 Star Hotel and was also awarded bronze in Ireland’s 4 Star Hotel Spa Experience category.

Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley who accepted the award on the night said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded the Best 4 Star Hotel title this year, we have a wonderful team at The Kingsley, who are dedicated and passionate about customer service and taking home this award is a testament to their hard work.

“I’d like to thank the team for all their efforts and commitment in the last year and beyond and congratulate The Spa team who were awarded bronze for Best 4-Star Spa Experience, a great achievement for all involved.

“The Kingsley is a 4-star luxury hotel located on the banks of the majestic River Lee, just a short walk from the vibrant heart of Cork city centre. In a great location with excellent transport links and a great base for day trips to the coastal towns of Kinsale, Crosshaven and Clonakilty.”

For more information on The Kingsley and to experience the award-winning property first-hand, visit www.thekingsley.ie.

Meanwhile, Fota Island Resort was awarded two top industry awards at the same event.

Claiming the prestigious accolade of Ireland’s Chef of the Year for The Cove Restaurant’s Head Chef Maris Urbanovics while also being awarded bronze in Ireland’s 5 Star Hotel Spa Experience category.

Carmel Guihen, general manager at Fota Island Resort said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Ireland’s Chef of The Year, a fantastic achievement for our Head Chef Maris Urbanovics, who along with the culinary team at the resort have worked so hard to bring innovative ideas and wonderful dining experiences to our guests.

“Maris’ passion and talents are wonderful to have at Fota Island Resort and we look forward to seeing what he plans to bring to The Cove over the next year and beyond.

“I’d like to congratulate our wonderful spa team who were awarded bronze on the night in Ireland’s 5 Star Hotel Spa Experience category, a brilliant achievement for all of the team.

“The Cove Restaurant is the Resort’s speciality restaurant with a seasonal set menu options and a six-course tasting menu that creates a flavoursome and gracious dining experience.

“Head Chef of The Cove, Maris Urbanovics from Latvia has been with Fota Island Resort since 2018, his passion for cooking started at a young age, growing up by the sea and spending his childhood foraging with his parents, learning about sustainability within cooking.

“Over his career Maris has worked across many diverse restaurants and hotels, falling in love with Ireland and making Cork his home 15 years ago, a county with an abundance of fantastic local produce, where he has built strong relationships with artisan producers incorporating as much local produce into his menus at Fota Island Resort as possible.”

For more information on The Cove Restaurant see www.fotaisland.ie.

Celebrating a remarkable 32 years, the Hotel and Catering Review Gold Medal Awards are the leading independent awards for the Irish hospitality industry and aim to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the hotel and catering sector throughout the country over the past 12 months.