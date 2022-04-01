CBA Cork Business of the Year Awards finalists announced

THE Cork Business Association (CBA) has announced the finalists of the 65th annual Cork Business of the Year Awards.

The overall winners will be announced at the CBA’s annual President’s Dinner in the newly renovated Cork’s Vienna Woods on Saturday, April 23.

The public now have the chance to vote for the overall winners in each award category on CBAAwards.ie. The public decision will carry considerable weight when the judging panel makes their final decision. Nominations are also being invited for consideration for the overall Cork Business of the Year awards for a large business and SME, which can include businesses outside of those nominated.

The CBA also announced a new president at their AGM at the Metropole Hotel. Well-known Cork business-man Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy’s Centra is taking over the reins from Eoin O’Sullivan from M&P O’Sullivan, who had a successful two-year term navigating businesses in the city through the biggest pandemic of our lifetime.

Kevin’s priorities as president will be to continue to grow the CBA as its strength is in its numbers. Kevin hopes that the CBA will help to realise the economic opportunities that are being presented to Cork such as the many proposed building and infrastructure projects and the potential tourism opportunity now that travel has opened up again after the pandemic.

The awards, which are run in partnership with sponsors JCD, Centra, and Peninsula and media partner the Irish Examiner, recognising the outstanding contribution of businesses and individuals working diligently across varied sectors of business in Cork City.

The finalists are:

Sustainable Business Innovation: The Kingsley Hotel Cork; Migrant Centre; Nano Nagle Place; Salvagem.

Best New Business, sponsored By Cork City LEO: Moody Café; Vin Flowers by To Have and To Hold; Glass House Montenotte.

Best Cork Family Business, sponsored by AIB: O’Connor Bros. Funeral Home North Gate Bridge; Garry McCarthy Trophies Cork; English College/

Best Cork Hotel, sponsored by IHF Cork Branch: Maldron Hotel South Mall; The Metropole Hotel; The Imperial Hotel.

Best Cork Restaurant, sponsored by The English Market: Tequila Jacks; Oak Fire Pizza; Rare 1784 @ The Blue Haven, Kinsale.

Best Cork Café, sponsored by The English Market: Dulce Bun House; 5 Points Café; Vikki’s Kitchen & Garden, Sunday’s Well.

Best VFI Pub, sponsored by VFI: Conway’s Yard; Barry’s of Douglas; Dwyers of Cork.

Best Cork Retail Business, sponsored by Cork City Council: Pinocchio’s; The Roughty Foodie; Sheena’s Boutique.

Best Tourism Arts Events, sponsored by Ireland’s Ancient East: Sample-Studios; CADA Cool; Running Events.

Best Professional Services Business, sponsored by B2B Signs & B2B Print: Eventi Management; ERA Downey McCarthy; Foley’s Plumbing Ltd.

Best in Digital Business, sponsored by Cork Airport: Digi Nomad Statsols Crawford Art Gallery.

Commenting on the finalists, the new president of the Cork Business Association, Kevin Herlihy, said: “This year we received a record number of entrants and I would like to congratulate each of our very deserving finalists. To be a finalist any year is a wonderful achievement, especially in the current climate. The businesses shortlisted have demonstrated true resilience and innovation in one of the most difficult trading years in our history.

“I wish everyone the very best of luck on the night and would like to sincerely thank all of our sponsors, in particular our sponsors JCD, Centra, and Peninsula, and our media partner the Irish Examiner.”

The finalists were decided by an independent judging panel that includes Cork’s Lord Mayor Cllr. Colm Kelleher, Moira Grassick from Peninsula Ireland, Mark Deveraux from JCD Group, Niamh Skally from Centra, Seamus Heaney, Head of Visit Cork, Kevin Herlihy, CBA Vice President and owner of Herlihy’s Centra Group, and Alan Healy from the Irish Examiner.

The awards will be presented at the Cork Business Association’s renowned annual ‘Taste of Cork President’s Dinner’ at Cork’s Vienna Woods on Saturday, April 23. The event will help raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal, and tickets that only went on sale last week are selling quickly.

To vote for your Cork Business of the Year winner or to book tickets to the event, see CBAAwards.ie.