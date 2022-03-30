Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 10:40

Paws and unwind at the Kingsley Hotel on the banks of River Lee

Unwind with your pet at The Kingsley Hotel in Cork. Picture: Diane Cusack

Rory Noonan

IF you’re looking for a stylish and cozy dog-friendly hotel for you and your four-legged friend, The Kingsley is just the place with their Paws and Unwind stay.

Dog guests are greeted on arrival with a welcome bag from the team and there’ll be a bed, bowl, blanket, and towel set up for you in your room. The hotel, on the banks of the River Lee and surrounded by the Lee Fields, is the perfect setting for plenty of scenic walks that you and your canine pal can enjoy together. You can also explore the vibrant city centre, just a bone’s throw away.

Nearby Fitzgerald Park offers a quiet retreat from the city, where beautiful tree-lined avenues, flower beds, and rose gardens make a delightful backdrop after a day of exploring to enjoy a delicious freshly prepared picnic, filled with tasty treats from Bean and River at The Kingsley.

The Paws & Unwind package at The Kingsley includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two in the hotel’s outdoor dining area overlooking the River Lee, or if you prefer, in your room where you can sneak some breakfast treats from your plate to your expectant pet is available to book now for stays from May 1 and is priced from €215 per room, you can add a picnic to your stay for €17.50 per person.

