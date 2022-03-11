Trigon Hotel group host talk on gender based violence

TRIGON Hotels marked International Women’s Day with a talk for team members about how to recognise and support people who may be the victims of gender-based violence.

A senior member of An Garda Síochána and the head of Cork’s sexual violence centre spoke to staff at a two-hour internal event recently.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan, the head of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, highlighted a 10% increase in 2021 on 2020 where An Garda Síochána responded to Domestic Abuse incidents, a 6% increase in Criminal charges for breaches of Domestic Orders, and a 13% increase in Criminal charges for other crimes involving Domestic Abuse.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan further stated “It is important to clearly state that nobody should have to live with violence or abuse or to live under the threat or fear of violence.

“An Garda Síochána is here to listen, protect and support victims and their families.” Mary Crilly, Director of Sexual Violence Centre Cork, emphasised the need to listen to and hear victims.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth said: “We have seen a significant increase in violence against women right across the country in recent years.

“Violence against women is not just a ‘female issue’.

“Everyone in society has a role to play which is why we wanted to mark International Women’s Day and the #BreakTheBias theme by discussing this important issue that faces women within our communities every single day.

“We want our team members to be able to recognise the signs of gender-based violence and to know what to do whether it’s a customer, a colleague, or someone they meet outside of work.”

Strategic HR Director with Trigon, Kathleen Linehan said: “We had some wonderful speakers on the day who shared their expertise, knowledge, and insight in this area.

“The event was open to all team members across our hotels and we encouraged as many colleagues, both male, and female to attend. I am delighted that so many of our team members were able to attend and I hope that it will give them the confidence to speak up and #BreakTheBias.”

Trigon Hotels are owners of the Metropole Hotel, Cork Airport Hotel, and Cork International Hotel.