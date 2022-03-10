Thu, 10 Mar, 2022 - 18:30

Helping raise funds for Ukraine women in business

Cork entrepreneurs Michelle Whitley, owner of ROC Fitness Gym; Angela O'Donnell, owner of YAWUW, and Yvonne Whitley, owner of Naturally Nourished cafe, who are running a competition  for International Women's Day. It will run for a week to raise funds for Ukraine women in business.

Rory Noonan

THREE Cork entrepreneurs Angela O’Donnell, owner of YAWUW; Yvonne Whitley, owner of Naturally Nourished cafe and her sister Michelle Whitley, owner of ROC Fitness Gym, are running a competition to mark International Women’s Day and it will run for one week.

They will be aiming to raise funds for Ukraine women in business and all funds will go to the Global Fund for Women.

“As you know women and girls are most affected in the aftermath of war and pandemics. We feel strongly about raising funds for this particular group of women, as we know setting up and building a business is hard enough and we want them to have something to start again,” said Ms O’Donnell.

The prize they are offering is: YAWUW are offering €219 of luxury items from their ‘Sustainable Living’ collection; ROC are offering a 10-week class pass and Naturally Nourished cafe are offering a €100 dining voucher.

All people need to do is like their post, tag a friend, share their post to your stories and donate a minimum of €5 to the charity – link below.

Michelle is a highly qualified fitness trainer and specialises in weight loss training. She launched ROC fitness almost two years ago with fiance Cian O’Connor.

Angela is an award winning designer and business owner with over 15 years of experience in the fashion industry. She recently launched a new 100% Sustainable and ethical clothing brand called YAWUW - an acronym for You Are What U Wear.

Yvonne’s educational background in nutrition and adoration for food led her to develop the concept and menu for her thriving cafe and salad bar Naturally Nourished Cafe.

See @yawuwstudio for more. Donate at https://www.globalfundforwomen.org/

