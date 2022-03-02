Finalists announced for 47th annual Business & Finance Awards

THE best Irish and International business will be celebrated at the 47th annual Business and Finance Awards in association with KPMG, this coming April.

The finalists for each of the coveted accolades have been announced, but the nominees will have to wait until the ceremony at the Convention Centre in Dublin on Tuesday, April 12, to learn the ultimate winners.

More than 1,000 international business, political and social leaders will convene for the first in-person gala ceremony since 2019, where the recipients will be announced across six categories: Business Person of the Year, Company of the Year; FDI of the Year; Elevation, Diversity, Equality & Inclusion; and Environmental, Social & Governance.

Established in 1974, the Business and Finance Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious business awards programme in Ireland and is an important recognition platform for the Irish business community.

The event serves to recognise and celebrate excellence in innovation, growth and scale of Individual business leaders and their leadership teams who have been the most outstanding.

As Ireland and the world emerges from an unprecedented two years, the 2021 Business & Finance Awards will provide a very special platform and occasion to celebrate Ireland INC in both a domestic and global context and businesses and business leaders who continued to innovate and increase Irish businesses global footprint during a dramatic period.

In addition to celebrating the best of Irish and International business leaders and their leadership teams, the 2021 Business & Finance Awards, in association with KPMG, will honour former US Secretary of the Treasury, Henry (Hank) Paulson, who will receive the Sutherland Leadership Award. Secretary Paulson will travel to Dublin to accept the honour, named after Peter Sutherland. In addition, John and Pat Hume will be recognised with the TK Whitaker Outstanding Contribution to Ireland Award in recognition of their unyielding work in public life with the sole focus of achieving peace and social justice across the Island of Ireland. This award will be accepted by the Hume family.

Finalists in the 2021 Business & Finance Awards categories are as follows:

Business Person of the Year Award: Donal Murphy, CEO, DCC plc; Mark Roden, CEO, Ding; Francesca McDonagh, Group CEO, Bank of Ireland; Norman Crowley, Group CEO, Cool Planet; Marc Murphy, CEO, Fenergo; Margaret Sweeney, CEO, Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc; Tina McKenzie, CEO, Staffline Recruitment Ireland; Devan Hughes, CEO, Buymie; Peter Keeling, CEO, Diaceutics PLC; Conor McCarthy, CEO, Emerald Airlines.

Company of the Year Award: ICON plc, Portwest, Fenergo, ESW (eShopWorld), Carbery, Primark, Diaceutics plc, FD Technologies, Arachas FDI of the Year Award – Pfizer, Bausch & Lomb, Bosch, Boston Scientific, DELL, Globalisation Partners, Microchip, PPD Lab, Square Inc, Workday.

Elevation Award: Spearline, Cubic Telecom, ElectroRoute, APC Ltd, Phorest Salon Software, Flipdish, Crest Solutions a CXV Global Company, BioAtlantis, Taxback International.

Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award: Northern Trust, Arthur Cox, Matheson, Bank of America, Three Ireland, Oracle, Expleo group, Fiserv, Diligent Corporation, FD Technologies.

Environmental, Social & Governance Award: AIB Group plc, Vodafone Ireland, Aldi Ireland, Dell Technologies, Tesco, Sky, DCC plc, Daa, Amundi.

Looking ahead to this year’s awards, Ian Hyland, Publisher of Business & Finance said: “It has been inspiring to witness the resilience, determination, innovation and ambition of so many Irish Entrepreneurs, CEOs, leadership teams and brands during an unprecedented period.

“Ireland INC not only survived but thrived and Irish businesses continue to innovate and expand their global footprint in addition to International corporations’ continual investment across Ireland.” Speaking at the launch of the 2021 awards, KPMG Managing Partner Seamus Hand said: “At KPMG we admire these companies, their teams and the leaders that drive them and are privileged to be associated with these awards that recognise their achievements.

“We look forward to being able to celebrate all of these stories of success and send our best wishes to each of the awards participants.”