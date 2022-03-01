Finalists announced for 25th annual digital Spider Awards

THE finalists have been announced for the 25th annual Spider Awards.

The judges evaluated nominations across 20 categories on the theme of Driving Digital, Emerging Stronger.

To commend the achievements of companies and businesses that not only adapted but excelled amidst a global pandemic, the awards have adapted with the introduction of Best Remote Team and Customer Continuity Awards. These awards celebrate companies or individuals who achieved great results and emerged stronger during the global pandemic.

Dubbed ‘The Oscars’ of Ireland’s digital industry, the Spider Awards celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

It is the longest-running digital awards programme in Ireland, dedicated to recognising companies and individuals driving digital excellence in every aspect of their work.

The way in which companies and individuals have had to digitally adapt businesses and work models during the Covid-19 pandemic will not go unrecognised this year. Indeed, The Spider Awards – like many others, globally – has had to adapt to a changing society too, and the 2002 ceremony will see the return to an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

The finalists for the 25th annual Spider Awards are as follows:

Best Remote Team: CarsIreland.ie, Flipdish, Fuzion Communications, Glanbia Optimum Nutrition, GCD Technologies, Glanbia Gain Nutrition, National Council for the Blind.

Best Community Engagement by a Brand: Babelfis, Central Statistics Office, Chartered Accountants Ireland, Cornmarket Group Financial Services, Granite Digital, Westport Chamber of Commerce.

Best Customer Continuity: Aldi Ireland, Core Optimisation Ltd, Des Kelly Interiors, Flipdish, Oxfam Ireland.

Digital Transformation In Industry and Infrastructure: ESB Networks, National Council for the Blind, Fexillon, Fáilte Ireland, Ordú, Sugar Rush, KBC Bank Ireland.

Digital Transformation Enterprise: Blanchardstown Centre, Fáilte Ireland, Ordú, Taxback International, Vizor Software, KBC Bank Ireland.

Best Use of Disruptive Technology (In partnership with Skillnet Ireland): An Post Insurance, Babelfís, Chupi, Glanbia Gain nutrition, Harvey Norman Ireland, National Council for the Blind, Web Doctor Ltd.

Best Integrated Media Campaign/ Strategy: BWG Foods, FREE NOW, OMD, TBWADublin, The Limerick Greenway (Limerick City & County Council), UNICEF, Woodies.

Best in Social Media: BodySlims, Chupi, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Granite Digital, Granite Digital, Newpark Hotel, SKODA.

Best in Storytelling, delivered by remote team (In partnership with Acast): Daybreak Ireland, Department of An Taoiseach, Londis, Littlewoods Ireland, TBWADublin, ZOO Digital.

Best Podcast: Cultural Roadmapp, Good Day Cork, Lincoln Recruitment, National Council for the Blind, Naïvely Optimistic Podcast, The Good Glow, Yellow Path Productions Ltd.

Best Website: Collen, Flipdish, Fáilte Ireland - Discover Ireland, Holoplot, Ifac, Screen Ireland, Knight Frank, KBC Bank Ireland.

Best E-Commerce Website: An Post, BFree Foods, Higgins Butchers, Institute of Directors in Ireland, Likha Aesthetic Clinic, My Stadium Seat, Whelehan’s Wines.

Best App: Appuchino, Gaelsport, Glanbia MyMilkMan.ie, Revolut, Scope Tickets, The National Lottery, KBC Bank Ireland.

Best in Universal Design (In partnership with Centre for Excellence in Universal Design): Enterprise Ireland, Fexillon, Monaghan Institute, National Council for the Blind, Scope Tickets, KBC, Knight Frank.

Small Agency of the Year: Avalanche, Bold Craft Marketing, Bua Marketing, Future Proof Media, Good as Gold, Part Three Digital Ltd, Squaredot.

Large Agency of the Year: Annertech, Core Optimisation Ltd, Granite Digital, Sugar Rush, Tribe Digital, Kooba, ZOO Digital.

Emerging Stronger - Digital for Good Award/Not-for-Profit: Department of Justice, GCN (Gay Community News), NEIC, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Irish Wheelchair Association, Sport Ireland, Team Hope.

Best B2C Campaign (In partnership with Dmac Media):– Applegreen, Daybreak Ireland, Core Optimisation Ltd, Electric Ireland, Londis, TBWADublin, Woodies.

Best B2B Campaign: IACP, Squaredot, Taxback International, Xtratherm.

Diversity in Digital: AIG Ireland, Diageo, Dawn Meats - The Premium Butcher, DMG Media (Ireland), Down Syndrome Kerry, Irish Wheelchair Association.

The finalists were carefully selected by a panel of web experts, business leaders, luminaries and visionaries.

The winners – which will be announced at a ceremony at The Mansion House, Dublin, on Thursday, March 31. To secure your tickets visit www.thespiders.ie.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Tracey Carney, Managing Director, Spider Awards said: “The Spiders are back with a bang this year. The Digital Industry in Ireland has not only survived but thrived over the last two years. We really saw this reflected in the 100% increase in entries for Best Website and also the uptake of our new categories.”