ENTERPRISE Ireland has launched their three-year strategy, entitled ‘Leading In A Changing World’.

The strategy sets out five key strategic ambitions for Irish enterprise and for Enterprise Ireland over the period 2022-2024 and beyond:

Export-focused Irish enterprises delivering growth across all regions.

Ireland as a world-leading location to start and scale a business.

Irish enterprises achieving competitive advantage through customer-led innovation and digitalisation.

Irish enterprises leading globally on sustainability and achieving climate action targets.

Enterprise Ireland providing world-leading service to the companies it supports.

The strategy sets an ambitious target of creating 45,000 jobs over the next three years, increasing exports by Enterprise Ireland client companies to €30bn.

Commenting on the strategy, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said: “The Government has an ambitious vision for the future of our economy.

“We want to bring job opportunities and growth to all parts of Ireland increasing total employment to a record high of 2.5 million by 2024.

“We want to restore and then go beyond pre-pandemic employment levels, creating secure, long-term jobs in new and exciting areas.

“To ensure our economy is diversified and future-proofed against shocks this means going for growth across a broad range of sectors including exports, construction, the public sector, and the care economy, the new green economy, digital, tourism and services.

“This Strategy being published today fully aligns with that vision. I’m especially pleased to see the efforts being made to diversify our export markets, increase the number of start-ups by 20%, and to improve our productivity.

“These will all add to the resilience of Irish businesses, preparing them to continue to succeed in an increasingly competitive global market.”

Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said: “Enterprise Ireland’s strategy 2022-2024, Leading in a Changing World, is set in a time of remarkable change for business.

“Business is being transformed by factors such as climate change, the accelerated adoption of technology, and changing trends in globalisation in a way that presents unprecedented market opportunities, notwithstanding ongoing challenges for companies.

“To succeed in changing times, Irish enterprises must invest to strengthen capability and competitiveness, respond quickly to changing consumer preferences, innovate ahead of competitors, and be flexible and open to changing business models.

“Resilient internationally focused, and productive Irish enterprises are critical to the future growth of the Irish economy, supporting livelihoods and contributing to prosperity throughout Ireland. Enterprise Ireland’s strategy 2022-2024, Leading In A Changing World, sets out the key initiatives we will undertake to deliver on the ambitions for Irish enterprise.”

For more, visit www.strategy2022.enterprise-ireland.com