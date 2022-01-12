Elaine will be hoping to help uGlow at home

IF you work in the areas of health, wellness, or beauty and are looking to grow your business, look no further than uGlow.

uGlow is an app launched by Elaine Doheny that allows you to be pampered in the comfort of your own home. Elaine is calling on health, wellness, and beauty professionals in Cork to sign up for the app which will be available to customers later this spring.

uGlow is a booking platform for health, beauty, and wellbeing services wherever, and whenever you want. If it’s a facial, a blow-dry, personal training, a massage, personal styling, or a spray tan you’re after, you can book it through uGlow.

In the first phase of the launch, uGlow are looking for professionals (GloPro’s) to sign up for the app. The services will be available to customers from April.

Elaine said: “Right now, uGlow’s focus is to get professionals in the areas of wellness beauty, and lifestyle signed up - the hair stylists, beauticians, nail technicians, massage therapists, personal trainers, yoga and pilates instructors, stylists, you name it.

“The benefits for professionals signing up to uGlow include having more control over your time and increasing your revenue potential. uGlow works very much off your location so as the platform grows, you can work from anywhere in the world.

“The professionals, otherwise known as GlowPro’s, will also be given access to training and webinars on marketing their businesses, managing their finances, and developing their brand and I’m delighted to say uGlow has partnered with iZest Marketing.

“iZest are renowned for their experience in this industry having worked with Pippa O’Connor and Aimee Connolly. Freelancing can be lonely so I’d like uGlow to become a community for the freelance hairdressers, lactation specialists, and other service providers who sign up to the app.”

For the professionals (GloPro), it gives them the freedom and flexibility to plan their working week around their availability and opens them up to new audiences around Ireland (and globally in the future).

For the customer (GloGetter), they can be pampered anywhere, anytime at whatever cost they can afford (you make an offer on the App and the professional can choose to accept/decline). One percent of every booking will go to charity.

uGlow was developed in Melbourne during the strict lockdown in May 2020 and brought to life during Elaine’s maternity leave in 2021.

The idea came about after Elaine had heard many friends and family wishing how they’d love a service that allowed them to be pampered in their own homes.

In the next few months, Elaine who is currently in Australia, will return home to Ireland where she will settle with her husband and baby son to focus on uGlow.

Elaine continued: “The idea stemmed from close friends and family talking about how they’d love to be pampered in their own homes as they cared for elderly relatives and new-borns but they weren’t in a position to leave the house for the services they required.

“Also, a couple of years ago, I was a bridesmaid for a friend and tried to organise a hen party in Ireland from my home in Melbourne and found it difficult to find the services I was looking for.

“Our plan was always to return home to Ireland at some point so I’m delighted to launch and grow uGlow in the Irish market before taking it further afield.”

The vision is for uGlow to be globally recognised as the expert platform for at health, beauty and wellbeing services by enabling and empowering both the customer and the pro to use a safe and convenient system.

For more information on uGlow see www.uGlowofficial.com