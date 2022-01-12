Lockdown inspired photographic  exhibition at Cork Airport

Skibbereen-based Dominic Casey has fulfilled a 30-year dream by opening his first photography exhibition at Cork Airport.

Although taking pictures for more than 30 years, Dominic Casey who works as a marketing manager at his local credit union, only began selling prints of his work in 2020 after people discovered his Instagram account.

Dominic Casey said: “When the world could not visit West Cork, I decided to offer a piece of West Cork to the world by starting an Instagram account to share photos of my walks with my wife Gemma and our two children.”

The Instagram account quickly grew into a business for Dominic as his followers and then local stockists got in touch requesting prints.

Dominic said that “it has been a bit of a whirlwind from those lockdown walks to now fulfilling a lifetime ambition of having my own exhibition thanks to Niall MacCarthy and his team at Cork Airport.”

Dominic has been taking photographs of Ireland’s stunning landscape for more than 30 years after getting his first camera at the age of 14.

“I got a hand me down from my older brother at age 14, and ever since then, I have been hooked, using any free time I had to take pictures of my beautiful locality in West Cork,” added Dominic.

The exhibition has already impressed Failte Ireland who used Dominic's image of Kilcoe Castle to showcase the Wild Atlantic Way near one of the Arrival Gates at the Airport.

The photography can be viewed by all visitors to Cork Airport until the middle of January and full details on the exhibition can be found at dominiccaseyphotos.ie