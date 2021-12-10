Hotel group partners with local businesses in charity drive

TRIGON Hotels has joined forces with businesses across Cork as part of their 12 Days of Christmas charity drive.

Starting on December 13 the hotel group, which includes the Metropole Hotel and the Cork International Hotel will be giving away a series of prizes.

In order to enter they are asking people to donate €5 to the hotel’s charity partner, which is Cope and Ability@Work.

Among the prizes is an annual pass to Blarney Castle, hotel stays at the Metropole and Cork International Hotel, a Christmas wreath from To Have and To Hold Flowers, and a Fota Wildlife Park annual pass.

Sandra Murphy of Trigon Hotels said: “This is the first time we have launched a 12 Days of Christmas charity drive.

"It is an opportunity for people to donate much-needed funds to Cope and Ability@Work and also to win some amazing prizes while they do so. It really brings together the theme of Christmas being a time for giving.”

To enter go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/trigon-hotels1

Donations are €5 for one entry and people can enter as many times as they like over the 12 days. The prizes will be drawn at the end – when all names will be entered into the raffle.

The 12 Days of Christmas giveaway: Day 1: Blarney Castle annual pass and dinner for two in the Met at the Metropole.

Day 2: Alpine Skate Trail pass for 2 adults and 2 children and dinner for 2 adults and 2 children in the New Yorker at the Cork International Hotel.

Day 3: A Sock-Coop Gift Box with an overnight stay with breakfast at the Metropole Hotel

Day 4: A Cork International Hotel “Munch Box” and a “Family Date Night” overnight stay with dinner and cinema experience in the Cork International Hotel.

Day 5: A Metropole Hotel Christmas Hamper.

Day 6: Festive Afternoon Tea for two at the Cork International Hotel.

Day 7: Somas Candle Gift Box and Festive Afternoon Tea for two at the tearoom at the Metropole.

Day 8: A Fota family day pass with an overnight stay at the Cork International Hotel.

Day 9: A Christmas Wreath from To Have & To Hold Flowers and lunch for two at the Metropole Hotel.

Day 10: An overnight stay for two with dinner in the Cork International Hotel.

Day 11: A Metropole signature candle, a Corkidoodledoo print with Cocktails, cheese & charcuterie board in the Snug at the Met.

Day 12: A Festive Afternoon Tea and overnight stay at the Cork International Hotel.