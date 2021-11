THE Rémy Martin Cork Business Awards 2021 is now in its 15th year of celebrating and recognising the Cork business people and Cork businesses that make a difference to all parts of Cork city and county.

Sandra Maybury of Maybury Marketing.

This year the theme is ‘Resilience & Resurgence’ as the past 20 months have been an exceptionally challenging time for everyone. The awards seek to recognise everything that is progressive and positive about Cork’s business people.

Network Ireland West Cork, a progressive, dynamic organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women, is proud to announce that three of its members are finalists in this year’s Cork Business Awards.

Katherine O’Sullivan of O’Donnell Furniture Design Ltd.; Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin Estate Agents, and Sandra Maybury of Maybury Marketing are finalists in The Cork Business Ambassador of 2021 category.

Network Ireland West Cork’s outgoing president, Katherine O’ Sullivan said: “I’m delighted to be nominated for the Cork Business Awards, along with my colleagues Majella and Sandra and the many other fantastic ambassadors for Cork county and city.

“This nomination is the icing on the cake to finish what has been an amazing year as Network Ireland West Cork President.”

This year Rémy Martin Cork Business Awards ceremony takes place on Saturday, November 26, at The Convention Centre of The Clayton Hotel Silver Springs.

Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin Estate Agents.

It’s a celebration of Cork, Cork businesses, Cork employees, and Cork business people for their resilience and resurgence.