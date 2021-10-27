Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 10:33

Gift company ASA Marketing rebrands to ASA

Michelle Johnson, CEO and Caroline Bourke, Sales Director of ASA Marketing, announce that ASA Marketing has rebranded to ASA (A Simple Answer). Picture: Darragh Kane

Rory Noonan

ONE of Ireland’s leading promotional gift companies, ASA Marketing, has rebranded to ASA with a new look that reflects its position as industry leaders committed to sustainably sourced corporate gifts.

The newly branded ASA (A Simple Answer) offers seamless gift solutions to its clients both in Ireland, as well as globally through its formal co-operative partnership. As the sole Irish partner within IGC Global Promotions, ASA has access to an exclusive network across 46 countries worldwide.

Michelle Johnson, CEO of ASA said: “We are delighted with this significant rebrand, which will direct our focus towards a sustainable future. With the change in working patterns during the pandemic, we are more focused on bringing the experience to clients’ homes. Companies are looking to connect, more now than ever, with their staff across multiple locations. Our ability to deliver those moments that truly matter, through our network, is so important to us.

“We have grown internationally over the years while still maintaining a solid reputation at home in Ireland, never losing sight of our roots, and were most recently delighted to be awarded Branded Merchandise Company of the Year 2020 by Business All-Stars.

“There is a strong drive to source and supply recycled materials such as RPET, mix recycled fabrics and recycled paper, and to use materials (i.e. types of plastics, glass, stainless steel, aluminum) and finished products which lend themselves to a recycling process.

“To this end, ASA provides sustainable products and branding techniques to clients seeking to reduce their carbon footprint.”

Established in the 1980s by Aodh and Judith Bourke, the rebranded ASA is now headed up by their daughters, Michelle Johnson, CEO, and Caroline Bourke, Sales Director with offices in Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

