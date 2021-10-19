Gear up for the 2021 Fort2Fort Charity Cycle next Saturday

THE annual Fort2Fort Charity Cycle Sportive is back for 2021 and is celebrating its milestone 10th year.

This year’s cycle will once again raise vital funds for the Mercy Hospital Foundation, four Cork City and County Lions Clubs and Camden Fort Meagher Restoration. Taking place on Saturday, October 23, registration has now opened online at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie.

Continuing to build on nine years of success, this year’s Fort2Fort Cycle has something for everyone with four different routes to choose from. The shortest route of 40km departs Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven and reaches Monkstown in 55 minutes, with the return route taking slightly longer at just over the hour mark. This route is suitable for all abilities, however organisers suggest that some training for any sporting event like this is advised.

The four different routes of 40km, 65km, 85km and 120km will all start and finish in Camden Fort Meagher, Crosshaven, each with incredible views of Cork Harbour along the way. For those taking on the challenge of the 65km, 85km and 120km routes, a food stop will be available at Bramley Lodge before the return cycle back to Camden Fort Meagher.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Gillian Coughlan said: “I am delighted to see the return of the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle, one of Cork’s most iconic charity sporting events this year.

“Participants will have the joy of experiencing the amazing sights of Cork Harbour, with the double benefits of keeping healthy and supporting good causes. My congratulations to everyone who is participating, either by cycling the route or by supporting a cyclist.

“You are contributing to some very worthy causes and supporting one of Cork County’s most charming annual events.”

Jim O’Connor, chairman of Fort2Fort added: “It’s always a very exciting time of year as we gear up to the cycle and Fort 2 Fort 2020 is no different. We’re happy to be welcoming back many cyclists who have supported our charity sportive in previous years and hope to see some more new faces taking to the roads this year.

“The success of the Fort2Fort Charity Cycle thus far has been due to the massive support we have received from our cyclists so I’d encourage anyone who might consider participating to come join us for an enjoyable cycle, regardless of your level, there are routes for all abilities.”

Registration for the cycle is now available online at www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie until 12pm on Friday, October 22 at a cost of €55 per person. To celebrate the 10th year of the Fort2Fort Cycle, a special commemorative cycle jersey is also available to buy this year for €15.

In-person registration will also be available on October 22nd between 4-8pm in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Little Island and from 7.30 am in Crosshaven GAA Club on the morning of the cycle.

Helping to launch the event recently, Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey said: “The Fort2Fort Charity Cycle a fantastic use of the incredible amenity that it Cork Harbour. Travelling from a key site of the harbours historic heritage through its commercial, industrial and recreational locations, it showcases the great potential of the region, while centring on community values. Cork County Council is proud to lend its support to the event and looks forward to supporting further growth in the harbour region that it takes place in.”

Head of Fundraising at the Mercy Hospital Foundation, just one of three beneficiaries of the Fort2Fort Cycle, Deirdre Finn, said: “We are delighted to see the Fort2Fort Charity Cycle back again and are so grateful to all those who have taken part over the years. Funds raised through Fort2Fort support the Mercy Cancer Appeal and help to support patients and their loved ones who are going through a cancer journey at the Mercy University Hospital. Cancer is something we have all be affected by at some point. Thanks to events like Fort2Fort and the incredible people who support them we can continue helping patients at the Mercy through this difficult time in their lives.”

For further information or to register for this year’s cycle go to www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie or visit www.fort2fort.ie, or keep an eye on the Fort2Fort Facebook Page or the Mercy Hospital Foundation Facebook and Twitter pages for the latest Fort 2 Fort updates.