Cork International Hotel to host car show for charity

HUNDREDS of people are expected to attend the Cork Car Show at the Cork International Hotel in association with Cork Airport where hundreds of classic, vintage, Harleys and Goldwing cars and motorbikes will be on display.

The Cork International Hotel Car Show will take place on Sunday next, October 10, at the Holiday Blue Carpark of Cork Airport. This is the fifth year of this hugely successful event and it will run from 11am to 4pm.

The event is a charity fundraising event and this year it will raise funds in aid of Cope Foundation and its Ability@Work programme.

On the day, the Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher will be present to present the prizes to the car winners.

Sandra Murphy of Trigon Hotels said: “We hope to have a fantastic day at the Cork International Hotel Car Show. It is always a very exciting event and we hope to raise a huge amount for our charity partners, Cope Foundation and Ability@Work.

“We were very excited to once again welcome everyone back to the Cork Car Show.”

Carmel Lonergan, General Manager from the Cork International Hotel said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting the annual Car Show again this year. It is always the biggest event that we host for our charity partner.

“We are immensely grateful to our friends in Cork Airport for their continued assistance and support for this event.”

Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work programme provides work preparation training and employment opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities or autism. It is funded by the Dormant Accounts Fund and promotes inclusive workplaces by encouraging Cork employers to open their doors and include everyone.

Daragh Forde, a job coach with Ability@Work, said: “We love working with Trigon Hotels as they share Cope Foundation’s vision for a more inclusive Cork. We are delighted to be Trigon’s Charity Partner for 2021 and are looking forward to a wonderful day out for the Car Show.

“This fundraiser will provide valuable resources for people to transition into employment.

“It is also a great opportunity to raise awareness about inclusivity and the importance of meaningful employment for the people we support. ”

Emer works with Trigon Hotels and is an Ability@Work participant, she said: “Having a job has made my life better. I am happier because I am just like everyone else. The staff in the hotel really make me feel like part of the team. Ability@Work helped me to get this job.

“My job coach helped me to settle in and learn my job. My family is really proud of me. I’m really looking forward to the car show next week. I think everyone should go because it will be great fun.”

Exhibitors are free to exhibit, they can book by emailing smurphy@trigonhotels.com. Entry on the day is €5 for adults and free for children, with all proceeds going to the charity.