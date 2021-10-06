Broke abroad? Help at hand in times of crisis

WITH more and more people now deciding to get away to the sun or other destinations insurance experts at International Citizens Insurance have offered travellers some tips if they end up in the nightmare situation of having all their money lost or stolen while abroad.

International Citizens Insurance president Joe Cronin said: “It’s more common than you may think to find yourself with no money when you are travelling or even residing in a different country. Such scenarios could be when you have your wallet stolen or lose your bags.

“This can be very stressful, especially in a country you don’t know well. But it doesn’t need to be. There are numerous ways to help you recover from this situation.

“If you become the unfortunate victim of theft, or misplace your wallet or purse, it’s important to stay calm and remember there is assistance available from a range of sources.

International Citizens Insurance advises tourists when travelling abroad not keep cash stored all in one place and to keep a separate fund in a safe place in case of emergencies. The company even offers insurance plans which may provide you with a cash advance or other assistance if you are robbed while overseas.

Tips for sourcing money in a financial emergency:

Seek help from family: Not only can a friend or family member send you money via a safe online transfer but they could also buy you a ticket home if you need it.

Locate your foreign embassy or consulate: Seeking assistance from the country you are a citizen of is usually the best port of call to start with initially if obtaining money from a family member isn’t an option.

Make an insurance claim: Depending on your circumstances and your policy details, you may be entitled to anything from medical cover to funeral care and translation providers if you are strapped for cash.

Charities: There are several charities for civil servants, medical professionals, and armed forces that provide financial relief on a case-by-case basis.

Bank or building society: Some banks or building societies will offer an emergency cash service if you lose your bank card or it is stolen when abroad. This involves receiving an emergency code and inputting it into an ATM machine which will allow you to withdraw cash.

Travel provider: Some travel providers may be able to arrange travel back to your home country under certain circumstances, for example waiving additional fees to return home.