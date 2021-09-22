Ryan’s donate €20,000 to Marymount as part of their ‘Bag for Life’ campaign

RYAN’S SuperValu Group, with Cork stores at Glanmire, Grange and Togher donated more than €20,000 to Marymount University Hospice following the sale of their 10,000th bag for life earlier this week.

In just under a year since the launch of their partnership, The Ryan Group have already sold in excess of 10,000 Marymount branded bags.

With €1.50 from every bag sold going directly to Marymount, it means the hospice benefited from a €15,000 donation thanks to this very practical initiative.

“We are delighted to see such a fantastic uptake from our ever-generous customers” said Liam Ryan, owner of Ryan’s SuperValu Group.

“We know it has been difficult for Marymount to fundraise in recent times, so we are delighted to be able to provide this on-going long term support.”

The SuperValu stores also supported Marymount’s ‘Sunflower Days’ throughout the month of July to help raise some additional funds for the cause.

This involved customers buying sunflower pins at the tills as well as the staff from Ryan’s stores raising their own funds by hosting ‘wear yellow for Marymount’ days. This helped raise a further €5,000 for the hospice.

Sarah McCloskey, CEO of Marymount University Hospice, was very appreciative of the initiatives ran by Ryan’s SuperValu and outlines how the funds will be used to support upwards of 550 families at any one time, even in the midst of the pandemic.

“I would like to sincerely thank everyone involved in the bag for life campaign and sunflower appeal from Ryan’s Supervalu,” said Ms McCloskey.

“There was enormous effort and determination put in to this campaign and to helping us raised much needed funds for Marymount. The money helps us to deliver specialist palliative care services across the county to over 550 families at any one time.

“Providing care to our patients and their families has been extraordinarily difficult in the midst of the pandemic, but we have continued to offer specialist advice, education and provide essential care to those with a life limiting illness irrespective of the challenges faced by everyone. We are so grateful for the extraordinary support we receive and thank all involved in this endeavour.”

Marymount Bags for Life are still on sale in Ryan’s SuperValu stores and are also available on their website: www.marymount.ie/shop.