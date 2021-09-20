Taking the stress out of family breaks

THE Cork International Hotel is aiming to make the mid-term break away as enjoyable as possible for children and parents. It has appointed a Family Concierge Team to book tickets, reserve the best family activities as well as providing directions and information.

The hotel will contact guests when they book to get an idea of what they would like to do and explore during their trip to Cork. The Family Concierge Team can also put together a possible itinerary for families based on the ages of the children and the activities they enjoy. The team can then make the bookings for the family.

General Manager of the Cork International Hotel Carmel Lonergan, said: “We know just getting the kids in the car and bringing them on a staycation is enough work in itself.

“We want families to enjoy the break without the stresses of making plans and remembering to print tickets or booking a table at the restaurant.

“We know that once the kids are enjoying themselves, all the family will be enjoying themselves. We are proud to be a family-friendly hotel. Our large lobby, cinema room and playroom means that parents will be able to relax while their children are kept entertained.

“We also have chromecasts in the bedrooms to watch Disney plus and even Tee-Pees available to rent at the front desk.”

Edel Kavanagh from the Family Concierge Team added: “We want to make sure that our guests’ break away is personalised to their family and take away the hassle of booking activities.

“We are committed to ensuring guests don’t have to look for anything and will take care of whatever you need, whether that’s a cot or a sensory box for a child with ASD or a specific menu for a child or parent with dietary requirements.

“It’s important to us that children are treated like the Junior VIPs they are, with personalised notes in their rooms, welcome letters addressed to them and even dedicated Spotify playlists and bedtime stories to give them the most memorable family break this autumn.”

The Cork International Hotel is running a Family Date Night package which includes a one-night stay in a spacious family room, two-course early bird dinner in the New Yorker Bar and Restaurant with dedicated children’s menu, complimentary family movie in the private cinema room and the hotel’s award-winning breakfast the following morning.

The package costs from €179 per room for a family of four.

Interconnecting family rooms are available for families of two adults and four children and start from €269.

Three night Family Fun Breaks are also available and start from €359.