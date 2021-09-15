Cork's Affidea present defibrillator to Lee Rowing Club

Affidea Ireland have announced Lee Rowing Club as one of the winners of their recent IPAD CU-SP1 Defibrillator competition.

Lee Rowing Club, the oldest commercial rowing club in Ireland, has been an integral part of Ireland’s and Cork city’s sporting life since its inception in 1850.

A spokesperson for Affidea Ireland said: "We hope that the defibrillator will be a welcome addition to the excellent facilities available at the club. Affidea Ireland would like to wish the club's teams and members the very best for the future."