Irish Times appoints Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director

The Irish Times Group has announced the appointment of Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director.

He will replace the current Group Managing Director Liam Kavanagh who announced his intention to retire in November 2020.

Mr Mulvaney will be joining from ESB where he is a member of its executive management team. His current role is Executive Director, Customer Delivery ESB Networks.

In a note to staff, Irish Times Board Chairman Dan Flinter welcomed Mr Mulvaney to the group, which includes the Irish Examiner and The Echo, adding that he wished him every success in his new role.

Mr Mulvaney joined the ESB in 1985 and has held a number of senior management positions.

Prior to his current role, he held the positions of Executive Director - Innovation, Programme Manager Corporate Change, Managing Director of ecars and Head of Distribution and Customer Service.

He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK) and was named Chartered Director of the Year in 2020. His appointment is effective from December 1, 2021.

The Irish Times Group made an operating profit of €8.3m before exceptional costs in 2020 which was more than double the previous year’s figure of €3.8m.