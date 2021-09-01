Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 16:19

Irish Times appoints Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director

Irish Times Board chairman Dan Flinter welcomed Mr Mulvaney to the group, adding that he wished him every success in his new role.
Irish Times appoints Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director

Paul Mulvaney will replace the current Group Managing Director Liam Kavanagh who announced his intention to retire in November 2020.

The Irish Times Group has announced the appointment of Paul Mulvaney as Group Managing Director.

He will replace the current Group Managing Director Liam Kavanagh who announced his intention to retire in November 2020.

Mr Mulvaney will be joining from ESB where he is a member of its executive management team. His current role is Executive Director, Customer Delivery ESB Networks.

In a note to staff, Irish Times Board Chairman Dan Flinter welcomed Mr Mulvaney to the group, which includes the Irish Examiner and The Echo, adding that he wished him every success in his new role.

Mr Mulvaney joined the ESB in 1985 and has held a number of senior management positions.

Prior to his current role, he held the positions of Executive Director - Innovation, Programme Manager Corporate Change, Managing Director of ecars and Head of Distribution and Customer Service.

He holds a degree in mechanical engineering and is Fellow of the Institute of Directors (UK) and was named Chartered Director of the Year in 2020. His appointment is effective from December 1,  2021.

The Irish Times Group made an operating profit of €8.3m before exceptional costs in 2020 which was more than double the previous year’s figure of €3.8m.

More in this section

Large Tourist Bus Travels Fast In The City Pro-public transport stance needed if climate targets are to be met
Nollaig is surfing on a wave of success Nollaig is surfing on a wave of success
How a business owner navigated the return to employment How a business owner navigated the return to employment
Businesswoman with her fingerprint on the pulse

Businesswoman with her fingerprint on the pulse

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more