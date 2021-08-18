Rivalry in Co-Op Superstores heats up ahead of All-Ireland hurling final

CO-OP Superstores will be torn in their allegiances for this year’s All-Ireland hurling final clash between Cork and Limerick, with staff and stores located in both counties, and both vying to take home the Liam McCarthy Cup for 2021.

The retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative is a long-standing supporter of Munster hurling as the title sponsor of the Munster Senior Hurling League in January, in addition to the Cork County hurling championships.

With roots deeply embedded in communities all over Munster across their 26 retail stores, the group has said that their support of Munster hurling “provides an opportunity to give something back to a sport that staff, customers, and shareholders are intricately involved in.”

Head of Retail at Dairygold John O’Carroll said our staff and customers are “very excited” about the upcoming final in Croke Park on August 22, describing it as “an enthralling and competitive era for hurling in Munster.”

He said: “Everyone at Co-Op Superstores is really looking forward to the upcoming All-Ireland final.

“It’s brilliant to see an all-Munster final this year and there’s a great atmosphere in our stores in the build-up to it, as well as a bit of friendly rivalry if they bump into each other. Of course, outside of the weather, the word on everyone’s lips in our stores is the scramble for match tickets.

“We’re especially delighted as it illustrates the strength of Munster hurling, which we have proudly supported through our partnership with Munster GAA as sponsors of the Munster Senior Hurling League for the past number of years.

“Through our network of retail stores, our business is connected with the GAA across all communities. We look forward to a cracking game and wish both teams the best of luck,” Mr O’Carroll added.

