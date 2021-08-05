Physioshop.ie plans to double workforce and expand product range in next 12 months

PHYSIOSHOP.IE is planning to double its workforce and expand its range of products over the next 12 months. Physioshop.ie was launched by chartered physiotherapist Shane Hennessy with the hope of making physiotherapist recommended products more accessible to the general public.

It is a 100% Irish owned business and was established during the pandemic when people were unable to attend physio sessions in person. Currently there are three people working at the business and they expect to double that in the next 12 months.

There are also plans to further develop their range of own brand physio products and partner with pharmacies, clinics and gyms in Ireland.

Working as a physiotherapist over the past 12 years, Shane Hennessy was regularly directing patients to different websites to purchase products to help them along their recovery journey.

Shane said: “The main aim is to make available physiotherapy related products to the general public which physios often recommend to their patients. The products workers will also help office workers and those who are now working remotely.

“A lot of people who are now working from home are experiencing neck and back issues and they are particularly finding the products a great help. We have got great feedback from sports people also who are using our recovery equipment.

“PhysioShop.ie is a one stop shop to buy physiotherapy related products to help people independently manage their pain, injuries and recovery from their own home. We source our products from a variety of suppliers and also have an exclusive PhysioShop.ie range of products which we will continue to add to. We hope to educate people to become more informed about common causes of pain and injuries,” said Shane, who runs Shane Hennessy Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Clinic, Ballincollig.