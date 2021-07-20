Verde Energy Group €20m fund to help support green solutions

VERDE Energy Group has announced details of a €20 million Green Fund they have put in place to support the installation of green solutions, including EV Chargers, Solar PV, and energy-efficient LED lighting, as well as its innovative ENWARE Sustainability SaaS platform, nationwide.

Having recently rebranded, through this incentive, Verde Energy Group will fund client installations which include a combination of the three technologies over a three to five year period, seeing clients pay a monthly fee rather than paying upfront, bringing substantial savings to customers.

Formerly known as Verde LED, a market leader and one of the largest commercial LED Lighting manufacturers and suppliers in Europe, Verde is best known for offering a wide range of lighting solutions using premium LED chip technology primarily for commercial purposes.

However, the rebrand is a natural progression for Verde; and in line with Government commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, Verde Energy Group will steer clients towards a carbon-neutral facility while generating cash savings, through it’s diversified service and product offering which includes EV Chargers, Solar PV and it’s innovative ENWARE Sustainability SaaS platform.

Speaking about the rationale behind the diversification and the €20m fund, Paul Martin, co-founder and COO of Verde Energy Group said: “Creating cost-saving, energy efficient solutions is the way towards a more accessible and greener Ireland.

“The new fund offers a real win-win option for clients who wish to upgrade to energy saving solutions without bearing the full costs of upfront payments, with the added benefit of improving their carbon footprint.

“The adoption of electric vehicles in Ireland is accelerating, and the Climate Action Plan commits to a target of 936,000 electric vehicles on Irish roads by 2030, so ensuring there is the necessary infrastructure in place to support this step up is crucial. For businesses, providing a more EV friendly environment for employees and customers is a big opportunity to become cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient. Most companies offering EV charging are currently doing so on a ‘Plug and Play’ basis, meaning there is no cost to the employee.”

For those looking to reduce their carbon footprint and reap the environmental benefits of retrofitting, Verde Energy Group is a one-stop shop, with the added incentive of processing funding supports such as SEAI Grants, on the client’s behalf.

In addition, the Accelerated Capital Allowance Tax Incentive promotes the investment in energy saving products, and businesses can avail of the ACA tax incentive if they are in possession of any qualifying energy efficient equipment, such as EV chargers or Solar PV. While the Electric Vehicle Charge Point Grant is available to support the installation of EV Chargers by businesses and domestic customers.

For further information on the Green Fund, visit www.verdeenergygroup.com.