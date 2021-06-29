Affidea launches third MRI machine at Cork clinic

AFFIDEA, one of Ireland’s leading independent provider of diagnostic imaging and outpatient services has annouced it is now the only centre in Cork to have a third MRI machine decicated to outpatient services, in its facilty at The Elysian, Cork city.

This new Siemens MAGNETOM Altea wide bore machine will further enhance access to community diagnostics.

The new MRI is designed with patient comfort in mind and at the core of its impressive acquisition speed lies its exclusive Turbo Suite allowing for up to 50% faster routine scans. This new addition in Affidea Cork will help to reduce waiting times for patients waiting on routine MRI scans.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to expand the number of MRIs available in our Cork Clinic and provide this essential service to the people of Cork and surrounding counties.

“This addition broadens our diagnostic offerings for patients in the Munster region. All of our clinics are JCI accredited and are kitted out with the latest medical and diagnostics equipment which makes them an ideal setting for the safe and efficient delivery of all diagnostic scans.”

As well as a full suite of diagnostics, Affidea Cork also provides an ExpressCare Minor Injury and Illness Clinic, providing patients an alternative for minor injuries and associated services outside a traditional, highly pressurised hospital setting.

Promising fast turnaround times with no appointment or referral needed, ExpressCare is staffed with Emergency Department trained doctors and A&E nurses who care for minor injuries such as fractures and sprains or cuts requiring stitches.

They aim to see patients within a one-hour turnaround time and treat from age one year upwards.

For more details, check out www.affidea.ie