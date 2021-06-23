Cork homeware store selected for Virgin Media’s ‘Backing Business’ initiative

CORK-owned homeware and interiors company Fervor + Hue has been selected as one of 5 Munster-based companies selected for Virgin Media’s ‘Backing Business’ Initiative.

Fervor + Hue are the only Cork business selected for the €100,000 Virgin Media campaign which will see them undergo a complete digital transformation.

The ‘Backing Business’ initiative which launched on May 4th to find and support five businesses from across the region, received 149 applicants in just two weeks.

The aim of the initiative is to help small businesses benefit from new online consumer spending patterns with support from industry experts to help raise their eCommerce offering to the next level. “After a very tough start to the year for retail with our shop being closed until May, getting selected for this has given us a big boost,” said owner Stephen Jiang.

Located in the historic heart of Cork city in the Cornmarket Centre, Fervor + Hue’s boasts all the allure of a luxury international retailer but the business is as Cork as they come.

“We originally launched as Homesquare but as the brand evolved to the colourful one it is today we changed it to Fervor + Hue which means ‘Passion + Colour’ added Stephen.

The colourful homeware store will be joining Kerry Based Grounded Pottery, Tipperary Based Rivesci, Waterford Based Dust + Rock and Limerick-based Lucy Erridge in the ‘Backing Business’ initiative. This includes one year of free Fibre Business Broadband with Virgin Media Business, an online Shopify Store built by Milk Bottle Labs, full membership of Digital Business Ireland, mentoring in digital marketing from their Local Enterprise Office, and the overall initiative is supported with programme funding from Permanent TSB.