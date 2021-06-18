Workers say employers should go the extra mile for their employees

ALMOST nine in every 10 workers say benefits such as access to supports around health, wellbeing, and financial advice and supports are an important consideration when it comes to choosing an employer.

The survey, which was the latest in the Taxback.com Taxpayer Sentiment Survey Series 2021, also asked more than 1,500 taxpayers from Taxback.com’s nationwide database whether they would take their employer up on an offer of financial advice if they were to offer it – with the overwhelming majority (84%) saying they would.

Speaking of the findings, Marian Ryan, Consumer Tax Manager with Taxback.com, said: “We ran a survey earlier in the year, which showed that 89% of respondents said they could see real benefits from an employer roll-out of a financial wellbeing programme.

“Despite this evident demand from employees for advice and assistance with their tax affairs, this most recent survey shows that 77% of workers are not offered this service in their workplace.

“Wellbeing in the workplace is something that employees are increasingly placing greater attention on. While this is a welcome development it is one that has some way to go. As we know, financial wellbeing can, and often does, have a significant bearing on mental wellbeing — money worries are a source of anxiety for many people.

“But knowledge is power in this regard and if we can help employees to better understand their finances, we might just be able to alleviate some of the stresses and strains associated with budgeting and financial management in the home.”

Taxback.com say that over the course of the past year in particular, as Covid took hold and many workers were worried over their financial future, employers throughout the country sought their assistance in setting up initiatives that allowed employees greater access to information around their financial affairs, and their tax affairs in particular.

Through presentations, one-to-one consultations, and creative projects, employees in these organisations are reaping the fiscal and wellbeing benefits of financial learning.

The survey also found that employees placed great significance on the additional extras that organisations have in place to support employees outside of their day-to-day work responsibilities when choosing an employer.