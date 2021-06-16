Midleton Distillery launches  Barrel Club

MIDLETON Distillery is the beating heart of Irish whiskey, home to some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, including Jameson, Powers, Redbreast, Midleton Very Rare, the Spot family and Method and Madness.

And now, for the first time, the magic of Midleton will be delivered to homes across Ireland with the launch of Barrel Club Midleton Distillery – a new whiskey club that connects members to the whiskeys and people from Midleton Distillery.

Each member will receive a welcome gift box containing a specially personalised Distillery Edition bottle, tasting glasses, and journal.

Then, each quarter a limited-edition whiskey consignment including a 700ml bottle along with three 50ml samples will be delivered; each themed and handpicked by Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman and his team at Midleton Distillery.

Commenting on the launch, Kevin O’Gorman, Master Distiller at Irish Distillers, said: “Midleton Distillery has been at the forefront of Irish whiskey since 1825, thanks to generations of talented, enthusiastic, and innovative people.

"Passion and dedication to the craft, along with an unfailing ambition to share our whiskeys with the world, is at the core of everything we do at Midleton Distillery. I am delighted to share the magic and charm of Midleton Distillery with people across Ireland through our new and exclusive Barrel Club Midleton Distillery.

“We look forward to welcoming members to our new community where we will discuss, taste, and enjoy what Midleton Distillery has to offer, together.”

Each membership will also include exclusive access to distillery whiskey education, virtual tastings, and rare finds as well as a ticket to an in-person experience - a Behind The Scenes tour at Midleton Distillery or a whiskey blending class at Jameson Distillery Bow Street.

Only 500 memberships will be made available initially, launching in Ireland on June 14th, 2021, on www.barrelclubmidletondistillery.com. Annual membership retails at €499, including shipping within Ireland.

The club is available to people in Ireland to begin with, however, there are ambitions to grow the community in Europe in time.